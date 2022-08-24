When network performance is the name of the Games

That Ozzy Osbourne appeared with Black Sabbath at the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was something of a surprise. That he belted out his band’s most famous hit with great gusto, ending of with the cry of “Birmingham forever!” was something even more so. But it was a most appropriate way for one of the city’s most famous sons to bring down the curtain on an event whose success and sheer joie de vivre may also have been a surprise.

But less of a surprise was the way in which the Games ran so efficiently, so that the talk was of athletes and rock stars and not the underlying infrastructure, in particular the IT network.

Indeed, the preparations undertaken to ensure the efficient running of the IT infrastrcuture matched that of any of the athletes from across the Commonwealth. Unlike other recent events such as the 2020 Olympics and Euro 2020 football finals, which both ran a year late because of Covid, Birmingham 2022 took place on schedule but, over the course of preparation and planning, ran into the effects of the pandemic full-on.

For the Games’ official technology supplier and network partner, Aruba, the project to ensure the smooth running of the event’s IT infrastructure was unlike any other that the company had seen. Covid had compressed a lot of the timelines and created its own challenges, one of which was whether the event was really going to happen. Requests for proposals to supply the Games were issued about three years ago, with Aruba working for two and a half years to win the contract and outline the initial specification.

With technology playing an increasingly important role in the fan experience at sporting events, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Aruba made the bold promise to deliver a more connected, more inclusive advanced network infrastructure with a more engaging experience than ever before. Also, they promised to support the development of a digital technology foundation that extends far beyond the lifecycle of the Games.

Almost in the spirit of Black Sabbath’s biggest hit, Jon Moger, senior director EMEA marketing at Aruba UK & Ireland, says the organisers were paranoid about there being another resurgence of coronavirus and how that might affect planning, which in itself was becoming a very movable feast.

“We started the conversations just before Covid hit and then things quietened down for a little while,” says Moger. “And then, thankfully, the Games were able to operate, they had special dispensation from the government to continue operating. So, as one of the partners, were able to do our job subject to the pretty strict rules around how they operated within a facility.

“We spent a lot of time planning what we are connecting and who we are connecting, what their needs were going to be projected forward to when the Games were going to take place. Obviously, as technology moves forward, clearly the asks [in the project] also move forward. You know, everybody comes with a new generation of whatever it is that you need and wants to push more data.”

A sprint that turned into a super sprint Simon Wilson, chief technology officer at Aruba UK & Ireland, adds: “Normally a host city has about six years to roll up to these days, but we had less than four and really only accelerated in the last two and a half. So you know, it’s a marathon that turns into a sprint, which is a favourite term and is absolutely true. The thing is, it turned into a sprint that turned into a super sprint, because we only gained access to some of the venues very late, for example, Edgbaston [cricket ground] only days before the opening ceremony. “And it was only once that had happened that the organising committee [OC] could really get in there and start doing their thing. Obviously, we are reliant upon a lot of the things they built for us to connect and provide service to, so it was it was quite an accelerated timeline, especially towards the end.” But the story really began for Aruba right back as regards why it got involved and what really attracted it to the project in the first place. The company recognises that although it is really prestigious to support a Commonwealth Games, it also means a lot of commitment, and this comes from a firm that has built up a body of work at sporting venues such as the Ryder Cup and refreshing the Tottenham Hotspur football stadium. What is said to have made Birmingham 2022 different is the type of experience delivered and the legacy to follow the event, using the network deployment as an engine to drive local community engagement. Media coverage of the Commonwealth Games depended on an efficient IT infrastructure But the basic job at hand was connecting the Games. Connecting coaches and athletes, the OC, the governing bodies from around the world – Birmingham 2022 had teams from 72 federations – plus the media, anti-doping agents and, perhaps most importantly, the scoring, results and timing infrastructure. “My major focus area was to make sure that for Longines [the official timekeeper of the Games], that anything they do gets where it needs to go without any problems,” says Wilson. “As part of the run-up to the Games, they went through some local technical rehearsals, which is kind of just the paper exercise for the boardroom, and then undertake a technical rehearsal, which takes in as many venues as they could have access to, and then play through real scenarios. “So I was asked to tell a technical guide to go and unplug both connections on the WAN circuit. They were testing when the people in the venue noticed it and whether the people at head office, who were supposed to be monitoring that sort of thing, noticed it as well. There are only certain things that can stop the sport taking place, and one of them is impacts to results, timing and scoring. And, of course, we are providing information for media broadcasts, such as commentators’ information systems.

