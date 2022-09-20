CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
A gold medal performance for networking
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how the IT team behind the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham delivered a winning performance. We also look at how the centuries-old London insurance market is going digital, thanks to Lloyd’s of London. And we find out how low-cost high street stores succumbed to the inevitable and are going online. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
When network performance is the name of the Games
Major sporting events are now major IT and networking events. For Aruba, being in charge of networking for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games meant 20 simultaneous major projects - how did it go?
Lloyd’s of London is digitally transforming through the front door
Centuries-old financial services organisation is transforming its complex IT infrastructure through digital data
Pandemic turns e-commerce doubters into believers
Notable UK retail e-commerce avoiders Primark, B&M and Poundland are now online players. But what are their respective digital approaches?