Backup audit: What is a backup audit and why do we need them?

We recently looked at how backup can be a key component to help organisations protect against ransomware attacks. But we also discussed the idea that all backup systems need to be audited to ensure they will do what they are built to do.

Backup is vital to an organisation. All areas of activity can be severely compromised without the ability to roll back to previous versions of files, directories, servers and so on. That can include mission critical operations, vital data in business terms, and that for which regulatory compliance is an important concern.

It’s therefore vital to know that your data protection measures work, and that you can recover the data you need should something go wrong.

That’s where the backup audit comes in. More correctly, it should be called a backup and recovery audit, or even a data protection audit.

But whatever we call it, the basic function of such an audit is to get an accurate picture of what data is being protected, how it is being protected, how it can be recovered, and whether all this is verified by testing and secured by ongoing policies and procedures that ensure it’s efficiently working.

These findings can then be reviewed and any shortcomings addressed.

The job of a backup audit is to accurately record the entire process of backup, data protection and recovery.

What should a backup audit examine? The first area the audit needs to cover are the sources of data. Namely, where is data held? This can be categorised by location and storage, the type of data, the applications it relates to, whether system data, test data and so on. Automated means of doing this are available, and are more reliable than writing a list. We’ll glance at them below. Second is to record the way in which these types of data are protected. That means, by what backup application most likely. But this could also cover snapshots and replication, and CDP, and whether they run from the application, storage array or backup software, for example. Third, what is the target for backups? Where do backups go? Where is data replicated to, where are snapshots retained? Answers to these questions should cover the type of media that data is backed up to, as well as its physical location. That may include whether there is or needs to be geographical separation or air-gapping (such as with tape) that can be important in a number of recovery scenarios.