Key storage choices: Cloud vs tape for archive storage?

Tape is the Mark Twain of data storage: reports of its death are certainly exaggerated.

Tape continues to play a role in the enterprise, and not just because it is a tried and tested technology in backup and archive. Tape has attributes that set it apart from other media. This continues to apply, even as more enterprises move data to the cloud.

Magnetic tape has been around since the 1950s, yet it’s still a key component of data backup and recovery, and archiving. These are applications where offline storage is an advantage, rather than a disadvantage.

Tape is uniquely suitable for offsite storage, as the media itself is lightweight and more robust in transit than the hard drive. The way tape operates, with the data separated from the read/write mechanism, creates a natural “air gap”.

This air gap is one reason tape continues to find favour with storage and disaster recovery experts. A completely separate data store is resilient against problems caused by code errors or other problems with production applications.

Increasingly, organisations are also turning to tape because it offers a fairly high degree of protection against ransomware.

Online or near line systems are vulnerable to the same malware that targets core production systems. If tape storage is managed well, it should avoid cross-infection by ransomware payloads.

Cost advantage Cost, too, is an advantage for tape. Hard drives and solid-state storage continue to fall in price, and capacities have now reached 16TB per disk. But tape storage has no theoretical limit, as long as the user has a robust system for managing and storing the cartridges. Most businesses today use LTO-based tape. And, whilst tape systems remain relatively expensive to buy – an issue especially for smaller businesses – the incremental cost of adding capacity is far lower than on a disk-based array. A latest-generation LTO-8 tape stores 12TB, which rises to 30TB with compression. This, according to storage consultant Barnaby Mote, CEO of 4sl, works out at about 0.4 pence per GB. Media costs, once the business has bought tape drive hardware, are low. Running costs are a further factor in tape’s favour. Disk- and flash-based systems need power and cooling. Tape will last longer in a climate- and moisture-controlled environment, but it can be stored in an office. These low lifetime costs makes tape suitable for long-term data storage and archiving in a range of industries, including financial services, oil and gas, research and media. Even so, more industries are looking to the cloud for archive storage.

The problems with tape Tape, however, has disadvantages, and these are prompting CIOs to look at alternatives. As IDC research director Phil Goodwin points out, tape backup is a largely manual process. “It depends on human labour to load and unload, and tapes can be lost, broken or wear out,” he cautions. Although suppliers have created automated tape libraries – sometimes known as tape jukeboxes – these are expensive and also mechanical. Automation changes tape into a nearline storage system. This suits applications where organisations need to keep data for long periods, and access it occasionally, or need to store large quantities of contiguous information, such as video files in the broadcast industry, or scientific research data. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider data, for example, is stored on tape. But even tape library systems need manual management. Tape, too, is slow. Read speed on LTO-8 tape is a respectable 360 MBps for uncompressed data. This is comparable to a 7200 rpm hard drive, but far slower than flash-based storage. However these speeds do not include the time penalties that come with changing the cartridges themselves. Although LTO-8 tape can be configured for write once read many (Worm) for archiving, a key attribute for compliance, and data protection, businesses may find that tape is too slow for backup and recovery. Tape-based systems, for all their other advantages, can struggle to meet increasingly strict recovery time objectives (RTOs). Systems such as tape libraries allow for an effective retrieval time for archived data, but restoring a whole enterprise system from tape is likely to mean the business is offline for too long. “Use cases for tape, such as disaster recovery with restore from tape-based backups, simply don’t provide the performance levels required by many businesses in 2019,” cautions 4sl’s Mote. “What was good enough 10 years ago just isn’t acceptable now when recovery from disk-based data – be it on premise or in the cloud – is readily achievable?” To close the gap, businesses need to use tiered systems – combinations of flash, online and nearline disk and tape – or consider entirely different approaches to disaster recovery. These include mirroring data or synchronous replication between primary and secondary storage systems, and more and more, backup and recovery in the cloud.