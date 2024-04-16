Leil wants to revive MAID as green storage tape substitute

Leil means “steam” in Estonian – although it’s a bit more involved than that. It’s the steam that rises when water is put on sauna coals, and has implications of rebirth and new life.

Estonian disk storage firm Leil promises to “give storage its second life”, to “make storage pure and simple”.

It also hopes to contribute to green storage with energy-saving features such as switching off drives that are not in use, including parity drives in its erasure coding data protection scheme and concentrating the most-accessed data onto a subset of drives.

“We are the bread of data storage, not the butter, not the caviar,” said Piotr Modrzyk, principal architect of Leil at a recent IT Press Tour event in Rome.

Core to its offer is the ability to provide spinning disk drives that can be spun down when not in use, in a rebirth of the massive array of idle disks (MAID) concept of a decade or two ago, and which is targeted at “nearline, big and long-term” workloads, he said.

The Leil execs offer HM-SMR (host-managed SMR – shingled magnetic recording) HDDs that can be spun down when not in use. This is a feature of pin 3 in the SATA connection, and is otherwise only available in systems used by the hyperscaler cloud providers that build their own infrastructure.

Leil said it can offer this functionality via its SaunaFS operating system, which is a file access NAS system. “You can’t build your own systems to use HM-SMR drives by yourself, and if you did, they wouldn’t work,” said Aleksandr Ragel, co-founder of Leil.