Storage 101: Snapshots vs backup

Recently we looked at backup for NAS – but backup isn’t the only form of data protection for NAS. There are also storage-centric forms of protection, such as snapshots and replication, which offer more rapid recovery than traditional backup.

In this article, we will look at snapshots and to what extent they can be a replacement or an addition to backup. We will also briefly look at replication and see how that fits with snapshots and backup.

Snapshots 101 Fundamentally, a snapshot is a record – comprised of metadata – that indicates the state of blocks and files in a unit of storage. Often, snapshots come as a feature of NAS or SAN storage and are created and held on that storage. They allow the user to roll back to previously existing versions of a volume, drive, file system, database, etc. So, for example, you can roll back to the state of a unit of storage at any previous snapshot. Snapshots are like a point-in-time copy or table of contents that shows which blocks and/or files existed and where. In the case of rolling back, the volume or unit of storage in question would be changed to a state that reflected the snapshot, by removal and movement of blocks, etc. Where blocks have been deleted, these have to be retained, and are added to the snapshot in case they are needed. In such a case, the version rolled back to could be a mixture of metadata from previous snapshots, data retained by those snapshots and whatever counts as a parent copy (ie, before snapshots). So, snapshots are not backups because they are not copies. They don’t take up much space individually, but their total volume can grow, especially if there are lots of deleted blocks/files, and so suppliers usually limit the amount of snapshots that can be retained.

Snapshots: Benefits and pitfalls A key benefit of snapshots is that they allow a faster roll-back to a previous point-in-time than from backups. Another plus is that snapshots allow much more frequent protection than backup. It is possible to set snapshots for, say, once an hour, without affecting production systems, whereas backups are likely to run once a day and outside main production hours because of their impact on resources. The flipside to being rapidly available comes down to snapshots usually being held locally on the storage device. That means they are vulnerable to any outages that affect that system and they use up (potentially primary) storage capacity. So, snapshots are best used in conjunction with a backup strategy. Snapshots are good for more frequent protection measured in minutes or hours, while backups are used for daily protection. Snapshot retention periods will usually reflect that, with deletion of snapshots occurring after, say, 48 hours, which allows for one or two backups to have taken place in that period.