Snapshots 101: Array vs backup software

Nearly all enterprise and mid-range storage arrays come with snapshots. But that’s not the only place you can manage them from.

Backup software also comes with snapshot functionality, and in fact some of the more recent entrants to the market have built their approach to backup around snapshots.

Snapshots capability in backup products starts with the ability to manage and copy storage hardware makers’ snapshots. This is the case with Veritas, IBM’s Spectrum Protect and EMC’s Networker. Things get more sophisticated with, for example, Commvault, which can manage a range of array makers’ snapshots from a single console.

Then there is the more recent wave of data protection products that come as appliances and are somewhat akin to hyper-converged nodes. These products – such as those from Cohesity and Rubrik – could be said to be snapshot-centric and base their backups around them. Veeam also sits somewhere near these suppliers and their approaches, but without the hardware form factor.

Before looking at backup suppliers’ snapshot capabilities, let’s run over some snapshots fundamentals.

Snapshots basics A snapshot is a copy of the state of a unit of storage (drive, volume, etc) at a specific point in time. To be more accurate, snapshots are often comprised of pointers to an existing copy or copies – an original and/or subsequent snapshots – as well as actual storage blocks, such as those that have been deleted and need to be kept to rebuild the full picture at a specific point. Storage arrays usually keep a set amount of snapshots (256 or 1,024, for example) and customers can roll back to a previous version if required. Depending on how often they have been made, that could give several days’ worth of coverage to restore to. Where is it best to manage snapshots from – the array or your backup product? Snapshots taken at the array are likely to be quick to take, with a lower input/output (I/O) tail as they are written locally to the same storage. They will also be quick to access for the same reasons. But snapshots on the array could become inaccessible if the array is effectively a single point of failure. Array-native snapshots are also likely to be crash-consistent, with a possibility that they lack essential components to allow for a full rehydration. Snapshots made from backup software are likely to have a higher overhead on resources as they are managed from and written to other locations on the network. They are also likely to take slightly longer and have more impact on production because they will be application-consistent. In other words, the snapshot will ensure the application is quiesced and everything needed to successfully rebuild data to that point in time is taken.

Array makers’ snapshot functionality All arrays come with snapshots and, in general, they offer a similar set of choices. Customers can set how many shots they want to retain (up to certain limits), whether they want them to be copy-on-write or redirect-on-write and in some cases (such as NetApp) whether they want regular snapshots, archive copies or clones that can be used for disaster recovery (DR) failover.