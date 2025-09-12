Retailers turn to tech as in-store crime soars

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts, Wickes chief David Wood, and Fortnum & Mason boss Tom Athron were among the executives to sign an open letter in August calling on the government to legislate to better protect service workers.

Headline signatory Jo Causon, CEO of the Institute of Customer Service (ICS), and her co-signatories from retail, hospitality and adjacent sectors, want the Crime and Policing Bill currently moving through Parliament to protect all public-facing workers. It includes specific legislation relating to assault of retail workers, but the ICS is calling for it to go further to deter crime in all service sectors.

Why the clamour now? ICS data from January shows 42% of customer service staff across every sector experienced abuse in the prior six months, up 19% compared to a similar study the institute published in March 2024.

Some 37% of workers surveyed said they had considered leaving their role due to hostility, and a quarter of them have taken sick leave as a result. It’s not just a problem with personal consequences, it’s a business continuity issue as well.

And the British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported in March nearly a quarter of UK consumers had witnessed shoplifting taking place in the previous 12 months, and 23% of customers had experienced physical or verbal abuse of staff, with some incidents involving weapons.



BRC’s annual crime survey, released in January, showed retail crime resulted in record losses of £2.2bn in 2024, with the 2,000-plus incidents of violence and abuse more than three times the level recorded in 2020.



Action – be it from central government, local authorities or the police – is required. In many circumstances, retailers themselves are taking matters into their own hands and deploying new technology in the name of protecting their workers and premises.

Body-worn tech Staff at H&M, Tesco and EE are among the retailers offering their staff the opportunity to don cameras as they work as a deterrent for criminals. In July, H&M said it was using the technology. Computer Weekly contacted the retailer to check on the results to date, but it is still in pilot stage and there are no learnings to report yet. A spokesperson for H&M says: “We’re testing body-worn cameras in a three-store pilot to assess what beneficial impact it may have, along with staff customer service training, on de-escalating and reducing incidents for the safety of both our colleagues and customers.” In February, Motorola Solutions announced its VT100 body cameras had been distributed to employees across Poundland stores. It claimed Poundland had reported a decrease in incidents, including an 11% drop in violence against store employees and a marked reduction in shoplifting and theft since the tech was introduced. The footage is used by Poundland’s security and loss prevention team in its investigations. The retailer uses Motorola’s digital evidence management tool to prepare, store and process video data, according to the manufacturer – and it can tag and match body camera videos with CCTV footage and other incident data. We’re testing body-worn cameras in a three-store pilot to assess what beneficial impact it may have...on de-escalating and reducing incidents H&M spokesperson In February, Tesco launched a 24-hour, 365-day-a-year manned security hub as a direct response to rising crime in the retail industry. The facility was unveiled at its newly refurbished security centre in Daventry, Northamptonshire, and it aims to track down criminals targeting its premises across the UK. Staff there analyse thousands of hours of CCTV footage and they share intelligence with the police. A Tesco spokesperson tells Computer Weekly: “Our colleagues work hard to serve our customers every day, and every member of our team deserves to feel safe at work. We continue to invest in the latest technology, resources and training for our expert team in our Security Hub. This team is dedicated to joining up evidence and supporting the police to tackle crime, helping to keep our colleagues and customers safe.” Tesco introduced body-worn cameras to store staff in 2023, and last year some delivery drivers were offered the chance to use them too. The UK’s largest retailer said the cameras are not recording all the time and will only start if the driver feels unsafe, calling it an “unlikely event” that a driver will feel the need to begin recording. “Any footage that is taken will be stored securely and will only be used if an incident requires investigation,” the grocer says online, adding that the driver will inform people if they are to start recording. Meanwhile, tech retailer Currys announced in May that it is working with VoCoVo to ramp up security in its stores. The manufacturer’s headsets are being introduced to Currys shops, with early feedback from staff suggesting they feel safer wearing them because they can communicate with colleagues when confronted with shoplifters as the equipment doubles up as a comms tool for general operations. The retailer has also partnered with Auror to introduce crime reporting software into its stores. The aim of using this platform is to speed up and improve the accuracy of crime reporting, and the individual shops can share information on criminals and incidents which is then matched with data nationwide. Mobile and broadband services retailer EE is embarking on a new store strategy in 2025, investing £3m between May 2025 and March 2026 in bricks and mortar, including opening what it terms as “experience stores” containing areas where visitors get “hands on with tech”. In August, it opened in Merry Hill near Birmingham – its third store of 2025 in the new format, following openings in Nottingham in May and Sheffield earlier in the month. Asif Aziz, EE retail director, says security and tech to protect customers and employees is a key feature as the store estate is refreshed. “As part of our continued investment into our retail estate, we’re not only enhancing experiences for our customers, but also ensuring both they and our teams are safe,” he says. “Our staff wear the latest body cameras, which instantly transmit footage to our monitoring teams and law enforcement. In our stores, we utilise smart tracking systems to track stolen goods and monitor them in real-time until they are recovered. “We also employ time delay stock safes, as well as fogging and misting devices that, when triggered, instantly fill part of the store with disorienting fog and forensic marking solutions. All these security measures are helping to effectively deter and detect criminals.”

CCTV-plus In June, frozen food retailer Iceland acknowledged it had started trialling use of facial-recognition technology in a small number of its stores, including in its The Food Warehouse shops. “We will do anything and everything to help protect our staff and customers,” the retailer’s executive chairman Richard Walker said on LinkedIn, following a backlash which included privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch calling the move “chilling”.



“Organised and targeted retail crime is out of control. Every single week, I see the reports from our stores and read about our colleagues being abused, threatened and assaulted simply for doing their job,” Walker added.



Reflecting on the deployment of facial-recognition tech from Facewatch, he added: “I know some people will not like that – but I make zero apologies for it. If I must choose between upsetting a campaign group or protecting our colleagues from violence, I will pick our people every time. “Let me be clear – this technology does not monitor innocent shoppers. It does not store your data. It helps trained store teams to calmly identify repeat offenders who are known to use violence or intimidation. That is it.”



Iceland estimates it could see a 30% reduction in violent incidents where the Facewatch technology is deployed. More Iceland stores will be fitted with the tech later in 2025, with retailers such as Home Bargains, Farmfoods, Sports Direct, B&M, Flannels, Spar and Morrisons Daily already using it in parts of their respective estates, according to Facewatch. In June, Trigo Retail, the company known for its high-tech, computer vision stack which supports checkout-free stores for several retailers across Europe, announced it had started to play in the loss prevention space by offering an alternative to CCTV. The company’s new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled platform helps retailers to track shoppers as anonymised figures, identifies which items are picked up and then cross-references these goods against what is scanned at checkout. Instant alerts are made to store security in the event of potential theft – and, like Facewatch, Trigo says it never uses, collects or stores any biometric data. Daniel Gabay, co-founder and CEO of Trigo Retail, says: “The most effective retail security technology today isn’t about adding more barriers or locks – it’s about making existing infrastructure smarter. “Computer vision AI essentially gives cameras a ‘brain’ to interpret what they’re seeing in real-time, providing stores with unprecedented intelligence about when and how hidden theft is happening in the store. When implemented correctly in a non-biometric way that protects shopper privacy, this technology preserves what matters most: honest shoppers should feel welcomed and trusted by their store, never embarrassed or under suspicion.”