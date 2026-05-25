Putting AI to work in network management

Last year, analyst Forrester reported that while IT departments manage billion-dollar portfolios, their internal operations lag in automation, coordination and visibility. The complexity of managing a modern IT architecture means network management must evolve. This is not something that is entirely new.

Automation is part of the functionality available in modern network management tools. Big data analysis of network log files is used in security information and event management (SIEM), and machine learning (ML) is helping network administrators identify potential issues before they affect the business.

Phil Huang, business development and field application manager at D-Link, explains: “We have been offering a pure cloud management platform for networks for a number of years and the AI [artificial intelligence] assistance behind such network management gives us the ability to monitor in real time and also proactively try to alert of any potential problems that may arise.”

Advances in tooling potentially reduce the complexity of network management. Matt Stava, CEO and chairman of third-party support firm Spinnaker Support, says this changes the role of IT administrators and programmers. Looking specifically at network skills, he says: “The need for a Cisco-certified expert is getting less and less right now.”

Modern networking skills Modern IT infrastructure means that having an industry-certified network specialist is becoming less relevant. In a March 2026 blog post, Amit Katz, vice-president of ethernet switch at Nvidia, highlights the shifts occurring in network management. In the post, Katz points out that while the value of a new network administrator may have previously been measured by their level of expertise in a particular networking command line interface (CLI), the advent of hybrid cloud and DevOps means there is a growing shift towards application programming interfaces (APIs). “Skills in Ansible, Salt [the open source automation framework] and Python now have more value than a Cisco certification,” he says. Now, Katz believes the tasks network administrators need to do are very different from the way they used to monitor and manage networks. Skills in Ansible, Salt and Python now have more value than a Cisco certification Amit Katz, Nvidia “You’ve moved from tools that polled devices across the datacentre using SNMP [Simple Network Management Protocol] and NetFlow [which monitors IP traffic] to new switch-based telemetry models where the switches proactively stream flow-based diagnostic details,” he notes in the blog post. And according to Katz, while network administrators have a lot of experience introducing new workloads into datacentres – some of which have unique networking requirements – building an AI cluster is actually very different. He writes: “It is tempting to think that AI is just a bigger and faster big data application. But AI is different, and AI can be hard without the right tools.” AI also has a role to play in helping network administrators manage this complexity more easily. Information Services Group (ISG), a research and advisory firm, says organisations are taking advantage of the enhanced capabilities of AI and ML to automate configuration changes and optimisation across the network. In an ISG article about how AI is transforming network operations, Marc Herren, a director at ISG, notes that AI can analyse network data and identify patterns to automatically generate configurations that optimise performance. He says Cisco and Juniper Networks, the latter now being part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, are developing intent-based networking products that use AI to understand an administrator’s intent and automatically configure the network accordingly. Such technology is essential to keep on top of ever-more-complex network management.

Network complexity In a presentation at Microsoft Build 2025, Phil Gervasi, director of technical evangelism at Kentik, spoke about how networks are growing in complexity. They now span different clouds, datacentres, edge computing and hybrid IT infrastructure, all of which introduce new challenges for network management. “The volume of telemetry, events and logs has exploded beyond human capacity to analyse in real time,” he told attendees. At the same time, as Gervasi noted, network teams are under pressure to improve the mean time to resolution of an issue, and maintain uptime without expanding headcount. The volume of telemetry, events and logs has exploded beyond human capacity to analyse in real time Phil Gervasi, Kentik “What AI offers is not magic, but a better way to correlate data, forecast performance and understand network behaviour in context. So, in short, AI helps operators move from reacting to predicting,” he added. While ML is being used in networking for capacity planning, anomaly detection and baselining, Gervasi said that large language models (LLMs) offer a different approach to network management. “Unlike classical data models, which rely on structured data, LLMs operate on unstructured information like documentation, configuration files and tickets,” he told Build 2025 delegates. However, LLMs are probabilistic, which means they can produce inconsistent and different answers to the same prompts. They also hallucinate. To get around these limitations, Gervasi stressed the need to ensure quality of training data, proper evaluation and controlled model behaviour. These are key to keeping LLM responses honest. Privacy and regulation are also issues for LLMs, especially when handling network data that could contain sensitive information. Some IT operations challenges are inherent to AI use. For Gervasi, IT decision-makers need to be aware of the difficulties that may arise when integrating real-time telemetry, dealing with diverse data types, and managing compute costs for AI workloads. But, despite these caveats, Gervasi believes the real power of LLMs lies in their ability to synthesise vast volumes of data into information that can then be used by people to make better decisions. Among the examples he provided during his Build 2025 talk was incident triage and summarisation. “Instead of sifting through hundreds of alerts, an AI system can turn that noise into a single incident summary, highlighting probable root cause, and even suggesting next steps,” Gervasi said.