Key ingredients for a successful API recipe

An application programming interface (API) defines the correct way for a developer to request services from an operating system (OS) or other application and expose data within different contexts and across multiple channels.

Beyond the nitty-gritty of programming with APIs, once it has been developed and published, an API offers point-to-point connectivity between business processes that span internal and external systems. Some connect to operating system services or microservices, while others act as a gateway to access complex business workflows.

For instance, a food producer may surface APIs covering traceability, ingredients and stock taking units (SKUs); a supermarket might use these to manage stock levels in its distribution centres; then APIs from logistics providers might be used to ensure orders from the food producers are shipped seamlessly to the distribution centres by having a script that automates reordering based on a threshold level of stock.

In the business-to-consumer space, an internal API might tell an e-commerce site if stock is available and ready to ship, an external API might provide payment services, and another might connect to the shipping provider to enable the courier to send out tracking information directly to the customer.

Often referred to as the glue that binds applications, web services, operating systems or smaller application components together, an API is written to a required syntax and is implemented by function calls composed of verbs and nouns. In practice, developers can harness prebuilt functionality, through their APIs, to speed up software development or access OS services, or submit or request data from an enterprise application.

For those unfamiliar with the jargon associated with computer programming, to surface the API, a software developer needs to create a function call, which has been designed to receive certain parameters, such as data values. These pieces of data provide the API developer with flexibility, allowing functionality to change based on the parameters fed in. Some work in a one-shot mode, such as “change traffic lights to green”, but more useful are the APIs to functions that return a value such as “what is the status of the traffic light?”.

The good news is that developers do not have to be experts in the technical details of how and why the API works. It is only necessary to know three things: that the API exists and what it does; what parameters it needs; and what values it provides back to the program that invokes it.

Armed with these, a developer can access OS services, read and write data the correct way to and from enterprise data stores, and gain access to advanced technologies for applications ranging from internet of things (IoT) and edge computing to artificial intelligence (AI) and even quantum computing.

API maturity While APIs do not represent a new concept, it is important that IT decision-makers clarify which APIs are internal and available to the teams developing software, and which are external and available to internal stakeholders and possibly external partners if there is a business imperative to open up API access. Analyst Gartner defines five areas of API management, covering developer enablement, business alignment and key performance indicators, as well as API lifecycle management and API gateways that provide controlled access to APIs. The analyst firm urges IT leaders to score their organisation’s maturity in each of these areas, with a range from “non-existent” to “optimising”, to help them decide where they need to focus. In the Gartner paper, What are the three steps for a successful API product?, analyst Carolin Zhou recommends that IT leaders determine where their organisation wants to be in the future by defining its most critical business goals, determining the organisation’s current and long-term business goals from its leaders, then creating API use cases. “IT teams need to engage business stakeholders to determine where APIs are needed, providing use cases to senior management and other decision-makers to demonstrate the value of APIs,” she writes in the report. “When building the business case for an API and securing executive support, you should think of the API as a product, not a project. It helps to appoint an API product manager and create an API platform team. This will help generate enthusiasm for using API products to enable business agility and speed to market.” After determining which APIs are needed, Zhou recommends that IT leaders look for the gaps between the organisation’s most significant API use cases and its business goals. This may include automated service-level monitoring capabilities, compliance requirements or similar functions. “These gaps are opportunities for you to build these APIs with a product approach and a roadmap in mind for continuous improvement,” she states. Gartner recommends organisations fill in the gaps discovered by mapping measurable API use cases into their business goals. As Zhou notes, IT leaders should think about how their APIs can contribute to these goals, and then translate them into metrics they can use to measure value, such as quality of API design, number of API calls and the like.