Iceland provides northern lights for Europe’s digital neighbourhood

In November 2023, people in the southerly latitudes of the UK and Ireland were treated to something very uncommon: a sight of the aurora borealis. To those living further north, in Iceland, for example, the celestial sight is far from uncommon. And in the world of IT and communications, Iceland also boasts some rather uncommon advantages through nature, namely the power of geothermal energy that is leading to a massively cost-effective datacentre and networking industry based in a location that stands essentially in the digital neighbourhood of British and Irish enterprises and which offers some unique advantages in terms of technology offers.

Iceland boasts some unique characteristics. Around its rugged shorelines are to be found 350,000 whales, inland exist 170 geothermal pools, and it contains Dettifoss, Europe’s most power waterfall. There are geysers aplenty: in fact, the word in English comes from the Icelandic. In all, 99% of electricity produced in Iceland is from renewable sources, and this gives its service providers a massive advantage: almost fixed energy costs.

This ace in the hole comes into play massively when looking at the datacentre industry. The main challenges facing firms fall mainly into the brackets of speed, sustainability and reliability. Specifically, that is generally providing the speed of computer performance that would be acceptable in the emerging digital world, while maintaining uptime and meeting net-zero objectives to satisfy market demands.

In most countries, the largest – if not the biggest – operating cost is related to power consumption, with extra headload from cooling. As almost every business (and home) knows only too well, power consumption costs have spiked over the recent past, rising especially sharply in reaction to global political events such as the war in Ukraine. Iceland is virtually immune to these dynamics and its datacentre industry is able to make deals based on constant energy costs.

Sustainability is now very much a thing of C-level attention. A recent article in the Harvard business review noted that 99% of large company CEOs agreed with the proposition that sustainability was important for business success. The Energy and Climate Intelligence unit believes there is a need for action given that in its estimation, 49% of world annual GDP is covered by jurisdictions legislating for net-zero emissions while MIT Sloan Management research pointed to similar expectations by investors showing 755 of them regard sustainable performance as being important when making decisions.

As it stated its datacentre strategy at the recent Datacentre Forum in Reykjavik, opened up by no less a presence than the country’s president, Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, leading global specialist in energy management and automation Schneider Electric pointed out that for the past 15 years, datacentres have been largely focused on electrical efficiency. Going forward, it would implement a plan based on a philosophy of comprehensive datacentre sustainability based on five key drivers – namely: to set a bold actionable strategy; implement efficient datacentre designs; drive efficiency in operations; buy renewable energy; and decarbonise supply chains.

Yet it warned there were generally three key pitfalls in the industry while setting up such plans. These comprised a lack of corporate strategy, misalignment of internal expertise and a lack of business cases. Circular design had to be prioritised, whereby the datacentre of the future had more interaction with the grid and greater power variability with IT, based on more complex cooling architectures. All of this in a world where it was very likely firms would have more sites to manage with same the complement of staff or even fewer than at present.