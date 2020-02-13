How IT can back up ESG efforts to do environmental and social good

The term ESG (environmental, social and governance) was first coined in 2005 in a landmark study entitled Who cares wins, which consisted of specific recommendations by members of the financial industry on how to integrate environmental, social and governance-based investing into their activities.

Some 15 years later, ESG criteria have become an established way for financiers to evaluate companies in which they might like to invest – or not, as the case may be, due to the heightened risk their business practices might pose.

So influential have such ideas become, that two years ago, Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive of investment management house BlackRock, wrote in an annual letter to his CEO clients that their companies needed to start making positive contributions to society or risk losing the support of both the public and the investor community.

Although the move led to growing numbers starting to publish reports based on their ESG performance, according to Brian Kropp, head of research at Gartner’s HR practice, “the prominence of ESG in discussion still vastly outweighs the amount of investment behind it”.

Last summer, however, the entire ESG debate moved up a notch when the leaders of 181 of the US’s largest companies, including Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, came up with a revised definition of what constitutes a corporation’s ultimate purpose.

These bosses, who were all members of the Business Roundtable, a group that includes some of the most influential leaders in corporate America, declared that simply making money for shareholders and maximising profits were no longer top priorities, but must instead be supplemented by a parallel focus on stakeholders and improving society. In other words, such improvement would take place by providing value to customers, investing in employees, dealing ethically with suppliers, supporting local communities and protecting the environment.

A key driver here, says Kropp, has been the “dramatically increased transparency in the digital era”, which has led to a “big rise in employees demanding that their organisations make progress on ESG issues – and speaking out themselves when it doesn’t happen”. Such organisational ethics are also becoming a factor when trying to recruit the best talent in a tight labour market, although they still rank far behind enticements such as compensation and work-life balance, says Kropp.