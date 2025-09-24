Engagement-based advertising models are coming for AI

When Alphabet reported a 14% spike in second-quarter revenue this year, Google’s boss rushed to praise the role of artificial intelligence (AI). The technology is “positively impacting every part of the business”, said CEO Sundar Pichai. But that isn’t the reality for most firms. What’s more, the AI investment market is veering deeper into bubble territory.

Torsten Sløk, the chief economist at Apollo Global Management, has warned that tech giants are staring at a brutal reckoning on Wall Street. “The difference between the IT bubble in the 1990s and the AI bubble today is that the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 today are more overvalued than they were in the 1990s,” he wrote to clients this summer, invoking the lead-up to the ruinous dot com crash. That market correction destroyed a generation of companies and erased $5tn in share value – roughly equal to $9.3tn today.

Others are more blunt. “I am not here to belittle AI, it’s the future, and I recognise that we’re just scratching the surface in terms of what it can do,” the chief of hedge fund Praetorian Capital has written about the hazy economics of data centres. “I also recognise massive capital misallocation when I see it. I recognise insanity, I recognise hubris.”

The grand payoff from generative AI (GenAI) is proving especially elusive. A study published by MIT in August suggests only 5% of businesses using it have seen rapid revenue acceleration.

Still, the tech industry is notching up imperfect progress in models’ capabilities. And personal use of AI by consumers is steadily growing. Executives are thus roaring ahead with their mammoth spending plans. Even without a clear path to profitability, leading US tech companies plan to drop a staggering $344bn into AI this year. That figure will reportedly rise to half a trillion dollars in 2026.

“As long as we’re on this very distinct curve of the model getting better and better, I think the rational thing to do is to just be willing to run the loss for quite a while,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman the day after his organisation released GPT-5. OpenAI’s own projections show it’s expected to burn through $115bn by the end of 2029.

“None of this means that AI can’t eventually be as transformative as its biggest boosters claim,” points out business writer Rogé Karma. “But ‘eventually’ could turn out to be a long time.” And tech companies’ meteoric valuations can’t defy economic gravity forever.

If you look at the trajectory of Google and Microsoft, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ ads end up in AI outputs, but how quickly and how deeply they get embedded Adio Dinika, Distributed AI Research Institute

A foolproof way then to bankroll themselves within the attention economy is for tech companies to infuse advertising into models’ outputs. Indeed, some firms are already experimenting with the concept as they jockey to win the most costly industrial competition in history.

Revenue is king The expansion of digital advertising is not an intrinsically bad thing. Done transparently and within clear guidelines, ads function as a beneficial form of free expression. They can also democratise consumer choice, drive innovation and spur competition within markets. Yet Meta’s recent decision to abandon its moratorium on advertising in WhatsApp is a possible harbinger of things to come. Meta resisted introducing ads into WhatsApp for over a decade after acquiring the app in 2014. Its ad-free experience, after all, was key to it becoming the world’s most popular messaging service. But that all changed earlier this year. Seeking to bolster Meta’s war chest in the AI arms race, CEO Mark Zuckerberg lifted the ban in June. Markets instantly rewarded his decision with a 2.5% bump in Meta’s stock price. Meta says ads on WhatsApp will not interrupt chats. Plus, users’ personal information won’t be given to advertisers. Yet Meta’s policy U-turn is a reminder that even the world’s tech juggernauts are beholden to market sentiments. “If you look at the trajectory of Google and Microsoft, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ ads end up in AI outputs, but how quickly and how deeply they get embedded,” says Adio Dinika, a researcher at the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR). “The driver isn’t user benefit; it’s the survival of an ad-tech business model that has monopolised the internet for two decades.” Others concur. “This shouldn’t be surprising,” says Daniel Barcay, executive director of the Center for Humane Technology, pointing to the evolutionary arc of social media. “The industry is moving from a phase of explosive expansion and onboarding to a phase of more zero-sum competition between AI platforms. “We see this pattern over and over again,” he says, “precisely because the aggregate value of a technology product is far greater than the user subscriptions – as soon as growth slows, the race for monetisation becomes more vicious and more hidden.” Elsewhere, a recently leaked memo from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei confirms how easily ideals can be hollowed out. He and six of his colleagues founded Anthropic in 2021 after leaving OpenAI over concerns the latter was straying from its stated mission to develop safe, human-centred systems. Amodei even wrote last autumn that “AI-powered authoritarianism seems too terrible to contemplate”. However, in a Slack message sent by Amodei to his staff in July 2025, he justified the company courting investment money from “dictators” in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to remain a leader in AI. “This is a real downside and I’m not thrilled about it,” wrote Amodei. “Unfortunately, I think ‘No bad person should ever benefit from our success’ is a pretty difficult principle to run a business on.”