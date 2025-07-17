Terrorist potential of generative AI ‘purely theoretical’

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) systems could assist terrorists in disseminating propaganda and preparing for attacks, according to the UK’s terror advisor, but the level of the threat remains “purely theoretical” without further evidence of its use in practice.

In his latest annual report, Jonathan Hall, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, warned that while GenAI systems have the potential to be exploited by terrorists, how effective the technology will be in this context, and what to do about it, is currently an “open question”.

Commenting on the potential for GenAI to be deployed in service of a terror group’s propaganda activities, for example, Hall explained how it could be used to significantly speed up its production and amplify its dissemination, enabling terrorists to create easily sharable images, narratives and forms of messaging with far fewer resources or constraints.

However, he also noted that terrorists “flooding” the information environment with AI-generated content is not a given, and that take-up by groups could be varied as a result of its potential to undermine their messaging.

“Depending on the importance of authenticity, the very possibility that text or image has been AI-generated may undermine the message. Reams of spam-like propaganda may prove a turn-off,” he said, adding that some terror groups like Al-Queda, which “place a premium on authentic messages from senior leaders”, may avoid it and be reluctant to delegate propaganda functions to a bot.

“Conversely, it may be boom time for extreme right-wing forums, anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists who revel in creative nastiness.”

Similarly, on the technology’s potential to be used in attack planning, Hall said that while it has the potential to be of assistance, it is an open question as to how helpful current generative AI systems will be to terror groups in practice.

“In principle, GenAI is available to research key events and locations for targeting purposes, suggest methods of circumventing security and provide tradecraft on using or adapting weapons or terrorist cell-structure,” he said.

“Access to a suitable chatbot could dispense with the need to download online instructional material and make complex instructions more accessible … [while] GenAI could provide technical advice on avoiding surveillance or making knife-strikes more lethal, rather than relying on a specialist human contact.”

However, he added that “gains may be incremental rather than dramatic” and likely more relevant to lone attackers than organised groups.

Hall further added that while GenAI could be used to “extend attack methodology” – for example, via the identification and synthesis of harmful biological or chemical agents – this would also require the attacker to have prior expertise, skills and access to labs or equipment.

“GenAI’s effectiveness here has been doubted,” he said.

A similar point was made in the first International AI safety report, which was created by a global cohort of nearly 100 artificial intelligence experts in the wake of the inaugural AI Safety Summit hosted by the UK government at Bletchley Park in 2023.

It said that while new AI models can create step-by-step guides for creating pathogens and toxins that surpass PhD-level expertise, potentially lowering the barriers to developing biological or chemical weapons, it remains a “technically complex” process, meaning the “practical utility for novices remains uncertain”.

A further risk identified by Hall is the use of AI in the process of online radicalisation via chatbots, where he said the one-to-one interactions between the human and machine could create “a closed loop of terrorist radicalisation … most relevantly for lonely and unhappy individuals already disposed towards nihilism or looking for extreme answers and lacking real-world or online counterbalance”.

However, he noted that even if a model has no guardrails and has been trained on data “sympathetic to terrorist narratives”, the outputs will depend largely on what the user asks it.