CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

CW Benelux: Ericsson helps driverless buses hit European streets
Ericsson has revealed its plans for new technologies including 5G, the internet of things and self-driving buses. Also read about the Dutch government lacking the knowledge and skills for its own IT strategy, and the Dutch government’s need to push for an electronic ID system for its citizens.
Features in this issue
Ericsson reveals plans for 5G, IoT – and self-driving buses
World’s third biggest maker of telecommunication equipment reveals its plans for new technologies including 5G, the internet of things and automation
Dutch government must sort IT mess as priority
Dutch government lacks the knowledge and skills for its own IT strategy, according to scathing report
Dutch government must facilitate and coordinate a broad eID system
The Dutch government should push for an electronic ID system for its citizens that works across the public and private sectors, according to a report