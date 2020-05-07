CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
CW Benelux: IT budgets up in the air as Covid-19 disrupts business
Computer Weekly's annual IT priorities survey, which was carried out before the arrival of Covid-19 disrupted business plans, found that more than half of the IT leaders in the Benelux region expected budgets to be higher this year than last, and digital transformation would be the main recipient of budget increases. Also find out in this issue why fintechs are attracted to the Netherlands, and how Estonia emerged from Soviet rule to become a digital nation.
IT Priorities 2020: Benelux organisations and budgets focused on digital transformation
IT leaders in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg expect bigger budgets this year, with spending on digital transformation projects and related technologies being prioritised
Sorting out the Dutch government’s IT mess
Tech experts discuss the challenges and potential solutions to the Netherlands government’s IT problems
Dutch landscape attracts fintech exploration
In 2019, the Netherlands had more than 450 companies active in financial technology. The country’s “polder model”, in which new and traditional companies work closely together, offers many opportunities for fintechs
