CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Benelux: Meta shelves hyperscale datacentre plan in Netherlands
Meta’s plan for a hyperscale datacentre in the Netherlands which was to serve the metaverse world has been halted following a campaign by environmentalists and the Dutch parliament’s call for the government to do everything in its power to stop the facility being built. Also read how the Dutch arm of customer services supplier Teleperformance has led the entire organisation to adopt robotic process automation software.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Environmental campaigners halt Meta datacentre construction in the Netherlands
Datacentre being built to serve ‘metaverse’ worlds would consume nearly half as much energy as all other datacentres in the country
-
Teleperformance’s robotic process automation increases job satisfaction
A project to introduce software robots at the Dutch arm of Teleperformance has been adopted globally
-
ROC Mondriaan offers Apple skills in Dutch schools
Dutch school teaches the IT skills that users want but are not available in traditional courses, which is why it has developed a course focused on Apple technology