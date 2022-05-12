CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Benelux: Meta shelves hyperscale datacentre plan in Netherlands

Meta’s plan for a hyperscale datacentre in the Netherlands which was to serve the metaverse world has been halted following a campaign by environmentalists and the Dutch parliament’s call for the government to do everything in its power to stop the facility being built. Also read how the Dutch arm of customer services supplier Teleperformance has led the entire organisation to adopt robotic process automation software.