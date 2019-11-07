CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
CW Benelux: Dutch banks fight money laundering
Dutch banks are sharing expertise and resources to help reduce money laundering through their accounts. Also read in this issue how companies could lose loyal IT staff because salary rises do not match those at rival employers, and why a Dutch province is pioneering a no-code software development platform.
Features in this issue
Dutch banks to work together in fight against money laundering
Dutch banks are sharing expertise and resources to help reduce money laundering through their accounts
Loyal Dutch IT professionals not being rewarded enough, survey shows
Companies warned they could lose loyal IT staff because salary rises do not match those on offer from rival employers
Dutch province pioneers no-code platform
Software development platform removes the need for expert programmers when adding functionality to applications