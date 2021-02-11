CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
CW Benelux: Is reluctance to report cyber crimes in the Netherlands helping the criminals get away?
According to an academic study in the Netherlands, only one in seven Dutch people report a cyber crime to the police when it happens - feeling it is better to sort the problem out themselves because they don’t think the police will do anything. This is storing up trouble as cyber crime is an increasing problem in the country. Also in this issue, read why Dutch bank ABN Amro is selling its head office.
Features in this issue
Cyber crime victims in the Netherlands not reporting offences
Dutch victims of online crime rarely report it to the police and when they do, they are often dissatisfied
ABN Amro to sell head office as it focuses on enabling remote working
Dutch bank is selling its head office and redesigning another facility to facilitate increased home working
Privacy advocates call for European probe into Palantir
Dutch group SOMI is trying to raise awareness of Palantir’s data privacy practices and how it works with European government agencies