CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

CW Benelux: Dutch academic hunts the personality behind the hacker
Rutger Leukfeldt, senior researcher on cyber crime at the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement, is working to help organisations understand the personalities behind criminal hackers. Also in this issue, read about research that shows over half of Dutch organisations admit their knowledge of blockchain is substandard. We also feature an article about ABN Amro’s work with researchers to explore how quantum computing can be used to secure online banking.
Features in this issue
Dutch lecturer researches the person behind the cyber criminal
Dutch academic is trying to get inside the mind of cyber criminals by understanding what makes them tick
Half of Dutch IT decision-makers can’t explain blockchain technology
IT decision-makers in the Netherlands know that blockchain has significant benefits, but half don’t understand how to apply it
Luxembourg tech startups get premium connections
Luxembourg is at the centre of a continent with ambitious plans to develop a thriving tech industry, but what makes it different?