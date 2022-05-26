Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Royal Holloway: Corporate under-reporting of cyber crime

Reporting crimes to law enforcement agencies is the starting point for any crime response or criminal investigation process. Without reporting, cyber crimes cannot be investigated, prosecutions cannot be pursued, and effective prevention strategies cannot be developed. Yet despite the catalytic role of cyber crime reporting, the majority of corporates fail to report cybercrimes. This article in our Royal Holloway security series explains why this is an increasing cause for concern.