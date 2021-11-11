CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Benelux: Dutch IT company rips up the HR rule book for better work-life balance
One Dutch tech firm has used learnings from the pandemic to rip up its HR rule book and implement an official work-from-home policy. In fact, Infolearn has gone further than hybrid working, with a personal mobility budget for staff and a four-day working week, all with retention of full-time salary. Also in this issue, read how Dutch education administrators appear to be underestimating the threat of cyber crime.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Dutch IT firm transforms HR policy built on lessons from pandemic
Software firm rips up human resources rule book and replaces it with a hybrid working policy
-
The Netherlands still lacks digital resilience, says report
Report by National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security says the Netherlands’ digital resilience has improved, but is still insufficient
-
Dutch education administrators underestimate threat of cyber crime
Research shows educational establishments in the Netherlands are becoming favoured targets of cyber criminals and administrators are underestimating the risks