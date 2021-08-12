CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Benelux: Netherlands sees increase in the number of women opting for an ICT career

The IT skills gap in the Netherlands could be about to narrow as more women take up jobs in the sector. Figures from last year revealed that the number of female ICT professionals grew by 6.5%, while the number of male ICT professionals increased by only 1.7%. Read more about it in this issue. Also find out why more openness about ransomware attacks in the Dutch business community could be the first step to defeating a growing problem.