CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

CW Benelux: Netherlands sees increase in the number of women opting for an ICT career
The IT skills gap in the Netherlands could be about to narrow as more women take up jobs in the sector. Figures from last year revealed that the number of female ICT professionals grew by 6.5%, while the number of male ICT professionals increased by only 1.7%. Read more about it in this issue. Also find out why more openness about ransomware attacks in the Dutch business community could be the first step to defeating a growing problem.
Features in this issue
Increasing numbers of Dutch women opt for career in ICT
There’s a shortage of IT professionals in the Netherlands, but the skills gap can be bridged by attracting further women to the sector
Openness can protect Dutch companies against ransomware
Dutch businesses that suffer ransomware attacks need to be more open about it, if this growing problem is to be brought under control
Benelux CIO interview: Benoît Dewaele, Vandemoortele
CIO of Ghent-headquartered food group says the IT department’s main challenges are improving digital customer experiences, helping implement automation in plants and strengthening cyber security
