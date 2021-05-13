CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
CW Benelux: Netherlands university launches centre of expertise in applied AI
Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences has launched a centre of expertise in applied artificial intelligence, and students from all faculties of the university will learn how to apply AI in their field of study. Also in this issue, read why a training ‘roadmap’ is needed to get Netherlands police officers up to speed with tackling cyber crime.
Features in this issue
Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences combines AI and practice
University ensures cooperation between scientists and industry when developing artificial intelligence
Digital knowledge must be integral part of Dutch police training
Research reveals gaps in digital knowledge among Netherlands police, with calls for a training ‘roadmap’ to get officers up to speed to tackle cyber crime
Belgium’s Federal Justice Service advances digitally with fast networks
Security and networking firms team to claim 20 times faster connectivity for Belgium’s justice system so it can hold court hearings and prison visitations remotely and exchange information between services and applications securely