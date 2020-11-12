CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
CW Benelux: Dutch Alzheimer’s app helps dementia patients
An app aimed at helping dementia patients and their families has been developed by the Alzheimer Society in the Netherlands. Also in this issue, read about a Belgian startup's app based on blockchain technology to help container handling at ports, and why Rabobank ditched its legacy backup.
Features in this issue
Dutch Alzheimer’s app developed to aid interaction for dementia patients
Benelux ports use blockchain in major efficiency drive
Belgian startup T-Mining develops application based on blockchain technology to make container handling safer and more efficient
Dutch bank set to save €5m via Veeam backup upgrade
Rabobank ditched legacy backup where patching took months and restores took hours. Those times are now cut down massively and the bank has a readily available test environment