CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
November 2020 - January 2021

CW Benelux: Dutch Alzheimer’s app helps dementia patients

An app aimed at helping dementia patients and their families has been developed by the Alzheimer Society in the Netherlands. Also in this issue, read about a Belgian startup's app based on blockchain technology to help container handling at ports, and why Rabobank ditched its legacy backup.

Features in this issue

View CW Benelux Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All