Podcast: The Computer Weekly Downtime Upload – Episode 20

Sergey Nivens - stock.adobe.com

In this week’s episode of the Computer Weekly Downtime Upload podcast, Brian McKenna and Caroline Donnelly are joined by Computer Weekly’s networking editor, Alex Scroxton, to assess the tech credentials of the remaining Conservative Party leadership candidates, London Tech Week, the latest on Huawei and the latest on Apple’s datacentre European expansion plans.

This was last published in June 2019

