Top 10 Computer Weekly Downtime Upload podcasts of 2021

The Computer Weekly Downtime Upload podcast team of Caroline Donnelly, Clare McDonald and Brian McKenna started the year talking about the online shenanigans surrounding the Trumpian insurrection against the Capitol Building in Washington on 6 January.

Bill Goodwin also took the team, in a podcast in February, deeper into US and US-centric political conspiracy theories, and Karl Flinders appeared on the podcast to talk about the Post Office scandal.

Back in April, Sebastian Klovig Skelton related worker resistance in the gig economy, the summer saw a gentle discourse on bees and datacentres from Caroline, and the autumn conference season found Clare talking about the top women in UK tech.

Between those episodes, and another which featured Beyoncé’s stand against data analytics excesses in the music industry, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, put in an appearance on the podcast, albeit at a remove, interviewed on-stage by Bryan Glick, Computer Weekly’s editor-in-chief. Puffins, counted by artificial intelligence during their mating season, also figured.

The podcast “power trio” of Caroline, Clare and Brian mostly talked throughout the year about their own areas of coverage: respectively, cloud, datacentres and IR35; diversity, skills and retail; and data analytics and business applications.

They, and other team members, talked in a more personal vein about their experiences of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its privations and compensations, as they did in 2020. This time around, we heard about Karl’s running exploits and Alex Scroxton’s anticipations of post-lockdown visits to the theatre, as well as harbingers of Christmas, including crafting and the spooky thrills of Halloween.

The team closed the year out, over two episodes, with reflections on IT and the climate emergency, in the light of COP26 in Glasgow.