Culture secretary Wright hails Tech Nation AI growth programme at CogX

Jeremy Wright, secretary of state for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), hailed a Tech Nation Applied AI growth programme at the CogX festival at the King’s Cross shopping and eating complex in London yesterday (11 June 2019).

Wright, speaking on the second day of the event organised by the CognitionX “knowledge network”, co-founded by Charlie Muirhead and Tabitha Goldstaub, said: “I would encourage all socially minded tech firms to apply for Tech Nation’s new AI [artificial intelligence] programme that will help tech founders develop a clear vision to solve real-world problems and create positive social impact by applying artificial intelligence.”

The programme, which successful applicants will begin in September, will “primarily serve as a practical network for founders, facilitating peer-to-peer learning across the C-suite”, according to a statement released by the Tech Nation networking organisation. It is called Applied AI 1.0, and will get guidance from the UK government’s Office for Artificial Intelligence, chaired by Goldstaub.

Tech Nation said it was “looking for founders who have a clear vision for how their products solve real problems, and who are applying artificial intelligence in practical areas to create real-world impact”.

A panel of judges will select the successful programme participants. The panel includes Wendy Hall, regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton; Mike Short, chief scientific advisor at the Department for International Trade; and Angie Ma, co-founder and chief operating officer at AI and data science consulting and software firm Faculty.

The founders selected will get access to sessions that focus on key scaling challenges, identified through conversations with founders and venture capital investors. These sessions will be delivered by later-stage or exited entrepreneurs who have a proven track record of success. The programme will host a series of curated dinners and networking events to help facilitate tailored connections to industry experts, journalists, government and investors. There will also be an opportunity to join an international trip.

Tech Nation said the programme was being launched in the context of the AI sector in the UK going from strength to strength. “From mid-2015 onwards, AI deals started to outpace the wider tech economy. Some 70% of all AI deals completed globally in the last decade were completed in the last three years. One of the biggest AI fund raises of 2018 was Graphcore, the Bristol startup, which raised $200m from a consortium of investors. Other UK AI companies which raised funds in 2018 include Renalytix AI, a developer of AI for kidney disease diagnosis, which raised $29m through an AIM flotation; healthtech company Medopad ($26m); and HR software company, Beamery ($28m),” it said.

In support of the programme, the minister for digital and creative industries, Margot James, said: “Britain has a long history as a global leader in computing technologies which led to the birth of artificial intelligence. Through our modern Industrial Strategy we are delivering a Britain that works for everyone and one that is a world leader in data-driven technologies. Tech Nation’s Applied AI programme will help nurture some of our most talented entrepreneurs who use AI to improve people’s lives. I encourage anyone with the talent, ideas and aptitude to apply.”