Top 10 artificial intelligence stories of 2019

According to Gartner’s 2019 CIO Agenda survey, organisations that have deployed artificial intelligence (AI) grew from 4% to 14% between 2018 and 2019. Organisations are looking to take advantage of smart speakers such as Alexa and Google Home to provide another channel to market, and are rolling out chatbots as an alternative to call centre staff, to deal with common queries.

Thanks to the availability of AI frameworks, the barrier to entry for many organisations is quite low and developers can start building intelligence into their applications with little effort.

But the biggest stumbling block for many organisations is data. Unless the data is accurate and representative, then any data model derived from the dataset will be flawed. During 2019, there has been growing awareness of biases inherent in datasets that lead to flawed AI decision-making. Organisations, particularly the public sector and those in regulated industries, are also beginning to ask questions about how the AI made its decision, leading to greater emphasis on explainability.

These are Computer Weekly’s top 10 AI articles in 2019.

