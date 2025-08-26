Why digital transformation has a physical address

For the better part of a decade, digital transformation has been discussed in terms of apps, data and cloud platforms. These are worthy topics, but they tend to float above the actual places where work happens. Offices, campuses, shared spaces: the physical backdrop has been an afterthought.

That’s changing. The next phase of digital transformation won't just live in server rooms or dashboards. It’ll be embedded in walls, ceilings and floor plans — spaces that can adapt as quickly as the business they house.

This is where “intelligent-ready buildings” come in. A smart building typically automates the basics such as lighting, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and room booking, for efficiency and comfort. An intelligent-ready building, on the other hand, goes further, by being built as an upgradeable platform that is network infrastructure-aware, data-rich and able to learn, predict and adapt as strategy evolves. Crucially, it treats the network as the unifying foundation for systems, security and data, making "smart" one component, not the end goal.

For Cisco, intelligent-ready buildings underpin the firm’s focus on secure, resilient networks, integrated security models and the practical application of AI. The same architectures that connect critical infrastructure in hospitals and utilities are now modernising commercial building estates, linking connectivity, automation and sustainability insights in a single operational layer.

From showcase to salable A good example of this strategy is 150 Holborn in London, the European headquarters of Sidara, a collective of architects, engineers, designers and project management and digital consulting firms. The company aimed to bring its London-based businesses together under one roof, making the building not only a showcase of professional expertise but also a space to foster collaboration and synergy across its core brands. These include architecture firm Perkins&Will, project management company Currie & Brown, engineering consultant Introba and, for digital consulting and digital twins, Para. The building itself was designed to unite these businesses, enabling them to become greater than the sum of their parts and deliver more value to their customers. Most building projects still follow a familiar, and flawed, sequence: the landlord commissions the shell, someone else fits it out and IT gets bolted on at the end. Sidara has flipped this order. Network architects, sustainability specialists and real estate planners worked together from day one. The result is a single converged network linking landlord systems, tenant environments and a dense layer of sensors. Climate control, usage of space and energy consumption are managed in real time, and landlord and tenant systems talk to each other rather than operating as sealed islands. The pay-off isn’t just technical neatness. Early feedback indicates higher comfort scores, fewer service calls and sustainability credentials that sway leasing decisions. AI helps here, tuning climate systems, predicting maintenance and analysing space usage, but only because the digital plumbing is already in place. Without robust foundations like internet of things integration, edge processing and standardised interfaces, AI would be little more than a party trick. The accreditation results that Sidara has received speak for themselves, receiving a “platinum” rating from the WiredScore, SmartScore global benchmark for smart building excellence and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), and “outstanding” from BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method).

The economics and the ecosystem Sidara’s 150 Holborn project is a flagship, but the retrofit story might be even more persuasive. At Cisco’s Finsbury Circus site in London, 75% of floor space is now dedicated to small-group collaboration. Fixed desks have been cut from 95 to 50, and “elastic” zones shift between solo work, team sessions and events. The approach is archetype-based: define standard space mixes, technology baselines and design rules, then replicate them at speed without reinventing the wheel each time. The economics sharpen the argument. Cisco spends about $1bn per year running its real estate portfolio. Real-time occupancy data stops overprovisioning and energy systems respond to actual demand, reducing costs and carbon emissions. CCS Insight's Survey: Senior Leadership IT Investment, 2025 shows that more than half of decision-makers now rank energy efficiency and sustainability as top workplace investment priorities. This is precisely what that intelligent-ready buildings are designed to address. It’s also about how projects are delivered. 150 Holborn relied on a consortium — Sidara, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Ideal and Para — blending their expertise into a single offer. Working alone, each partner might win 40% to 50% of bids; together, they estimate win rates closer to 80%. Security is designed in, not patched on later, with identity-based access, network segmentation and continuous monitoring forming the baseline. The model travels well. For example, Cisco’s Paris office leans toward denser meeting rooms and strong acoustic treatments, the New York office emphasises executive briefings and client-facing spaces, and London's Finsbury Circus office opts for agile collaboration zones. Regulations and cultures differ, but the integration patterns and data model remain consistent.