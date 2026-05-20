What did we learn at Google Cloud Next 2026?

AI agents are moving fast. Telecoms organisations are still working out how to run them safely. And it was hard not to notice the shift at Google Cloud Next 2026 in April. The conversation has continued to focus on moving beyond chatbots, assistants, and experiments. AI agents are now being positioned as an ecosystem that can reason, act, and run across real enterprise workflows.

For telecom operators, that shift is both exciting and challenging. Agents promise real impact across customer care, network operations, service delivery, and revenue management. These are exactly the areas where telcos feel the most pressure to improve efficiency and experience. But what also became clear during the event is that while the vision is racing ahead, many organisations are still figuring out how to operationalise agents safely in live environments.

The challenge is not imagination. It is readiness.

Agents are starting to act, not just assist One message that came through loud and clear at Google Cloud Next was that chatbots and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) assistants are no longer enough. Enterprises are expected to treat agents as part of everyday operations. In a telecom context, that might mean agents diagnosing network issues, helping resolve customer billing problems, triggering provisioning flows, or supporting contact center agents in real time. These are powerful use cases, and many operators are already experimenting with them. But once agents move beyond recommendations and start taking action, things change quickly. They are no longer sitting on the edges. They are touching BSS and OSS systems, interacting with customer data, and influencing outcomes tied to revenue and compliance. At that point, any misstep becomes operationally serious, not just technically inconvenient. That is where many telecom leaders are feeling tension.

Security needs to follow the agent, not the perimeter Security was a major theme across sessions and discussions at Google Cloud Next, especially as AI systems become more autonomous. Traditional security models that focus on system boundaries start to break down when agents can dynamically call APIs, chain tools together, and operate across workflows. For telecom operators, the questions are very practical. Which agents can access customer accounts. Which ones can make changes to services. How actions are logged, monitored, and stopped if something goes wrong. What stood out is how much the conversation has shifted toward runtime controls. Agent identity, fine‑grained permissions, continuous monitoring, and clear audit trails are becoming core requirements. In regulated industries like telecom, these are not optional add‑ons. They are table stakes for deploying agents in production.

Governance is now the bottleneck Another strong signal from the event was how quickly the problem has shifted from building agents to governing them. Many enterprises now know how to create agents. Far fewer are comfortable running large numbers of them across live systems. That challenge is especially sharp in telecoms. Agents may span customer care, network operations, IT, partner ecosystems, and multiple regions, all with different regulatory constraints. Operators need clear visibility into which agents exist, what they can access, what decisions they can make, and how that behavior changes over time. Governance frameworks built for people or traditional software were not designed for autonomous systems that run continuously and operate at scale. Updating those frameworks is becoming one of the most critical pieces of the puzzle.

Automation still needs people in the loop One of the more encouraging aspects of the conversations at Google Cloud Next was the focus on balance. Full autonomy can deliver efficiency, but telecom leaders are clear that not every decision should be hands‑off. Many operators are leaning toward tiered autonomy. Agents handle routine tasks within strict guardrails, while higher risk decisions involving billing, service disruption, or compliance are escalated to humans. That approach allows organizations to move faster while staying in control. Designing for that balance early matters. Retrofitting it later is much harder. Read more about agentic AI Microsoft seems to have a new wheeze: Charging per-agent. Having made Copilot pervasive in the Microsoft stack, it looks like customers may face per-agent billing.

Yet more billions are being spent on agentic AI, despite warnings of its potentially extreme fallibility. Just who are governments serving when they spout the messaging of Big Tech companies?

Dell Technologies’ chief operating officer Jeff Clarke offers a blueprint for the AI-native enterprise, warning that failing to integrate data and control tokenomics will result in high cloud bills and fragmented tools.