What changes are needed to create a cyber-savvy culture?

New opportunities are appearing at breakneck speed in today’s technology-fuelled world, and organisations that are able to adapt and seize these opportunities fastest are winning market share and competitive advantage.

In this race to be first, organisations have to build a security culture that enables them to test that what they are doing is safe and commercially worthwhile.

Many organisations have already invested in their systems to protect them from cyber attacks, with the increasing numbers of these attacks meaning cyber security is now on the board agenda.

But anyone delivering an IT programme knows that the systems only work if they are used in the right way. With 64% of breaches caused by non-malicious human error, it is clear that just getting the right systems won’t provide sufficient protection.

What is needed is a similar approach to embedding a culture of cyber security to that taken, a few decades ago, to drive improvements in health and safety expectations.

From displaying visible metrics on the shop-floor wall to introducing rules ranging from use of ladders to not carrying hot drinks up and down stairs, engineering and power industries made clear which behaviours were expected and which would no longer be tolerated.

Bring IT to the board In cyber, this starts with the board providing both advocacy and demonstration of good cyber practices, and discussing cyber security at board meetings. Leaders must adhere to good cyber behaviours themselves and not be tempted to break the rules everyone else has to follow, either just for convenience or because they think they’re different. It is not okay to send emails to a home email account, to ignore patching prompts or to have a weak password. The reality is that senior people are more of a target, and by ignoring their own policies they undermine all the good work across the organisation by sending a message that implies “we say this, but we don’t really mean it”. Putting cyber on the agenda at board meetings can start to demystify it and build a common language between the business leaders and technology leaders. There is often a mis-match between the level of confidence these two groups have in their cyber security and how they prioritise investment. Having a regular board slot to talk about the business impact of cyber security and to understand the opportunities and threats the organisation faces creates a common view and understanding of what cyber security is needed to open up those new opportunities. It also means that if an incident occurs, board members feel better equipped to answer the questions they will inevitably be asked. In general, telecoms and consumer-facing organisations often discuss cyber security at board level and are likely to have a board member with responsibility for cyber security. Others, especially those in energy and infrastructure organisations, should learn from this.