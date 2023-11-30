Prepare for your worst day: How to create a cyber incident response plan

Cyber threats and cyber attacks have increased in frequency and become more sophisticated in the past few years. Industry observers see the threat landscape constantly shifting, with some kinds of attacks rising and others declining but, overall, risks are ever-present for organisations of any size, in every industry and region of the world.

Few organisations have the resources, skills, experience, and capabilities required to run a cyber security team around the clock and stay up to speed with cyber criminals who continuously change their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to evade defences.

When experiencing a cyber attack, in addition to the immediate business disruption that organisations will face, perhaps because of their data being encrypted or their IT systems being taken offline (either by the cyber criminal, or the owner who needs to protect them), their data and intellectual property might be stolen or leaked online – even if they do pay the ransom fee demanded. This, in turn, can lead to serious reputational damage both with internal and external stakeholders and with customers and regulatory bodies – who may also penalise them with fines for not safeguarding data properly. On top of all this, fixing any damage to the IT infrastructure can take a long time and be very expensive, as can be any loss of business in the meantime.

So, time is of the essence when responding to a cyber incident. The faster an organisation acts to contain the incident and eradicate the adversary, the less damage will be done.

The good news is that all these risks can be minimised by preparing thoroughly. By planning how to respond to a cyber attack, which is often a very stressful time, you will take a lot of the worry, uncertainty and panic out of the situation if the worst does happen. Think of it the same way as preparing for any other potential emergency. You need all your team members to know their particular roles, be well drilled and communicate clearly with each other and with the organisation’s stakeholders – both internally and externally.

The basic principles apply to organisations of any size and complexity which are experiencing a crippling incident anywhere, at any time of the day or night.