Breached? Don't panic… if you created a robust IR plan

Cyber security incidents are on the rise, and organisations must ensure they have robust incident response plans in place should the worst happen. From threat assessment to rapid recovery strategies, what steps should security professionals take to protect organisations against unexpected disruptions?

As they say in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: don’t panic! If an incident occurs, it’s important to be clear about your expectations across the business because responding to a security incident is a team sport. A key aspect of this coordination involves communicating actions calmly and concisely; this will help to avoid any knee-jerk reactions, which could escalate an already stressful situation.

From the outset, sticking to a clearly defined incident response process is vital – regardless of the perceived severity of an incident. Part of this means being able to quickly identify if an incident has taken place and then to know which steps are required to mitigate any impacts. That said, it’s also important to be flexible when dealing with a cyber incident because you never know how the situation will evolve.

Hope for the best; plan for the worst Practicing your response in the event of a cyber incident is a valuable exercise. It’s sensible to prepare for the worst-case scenario – just in case – and work backwards from there. Having a clear idea of what a good resolution looks like is critical, especially when you're communicating with multiple teams quickly. Every cyber incident is different and there should be a response that accounts for all different types of threat. For example, ransomware requires considerably more forward planning to help mitigate risk – like having the foresight to ensure you keep plenty of regular backups. With distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, you need to consider the longevity and impact. DDoS is often quite transient; it might disrupt your site momentarily and then everything will return to normal. Having said that, it’s important to note that a DDoS attack could also be a precursor to ransomware.