Use existing structures to build your incident response plan

Cyber security incidents have transitioned from potential risks to operational certainties. The constant noise of attempted cyber intrusions, security lapses and IT service events requires all organisations to have some form of IT service management. Yet waiting amongst all these everyday events and minor incidents lies the big one; the big fish security incident which, if not managed properly, could take the organisation down, or at the very least result in severe data losses, operational disruptions, and reputational damage.

Today it is not possible to stop every security attack, but a good security incident response plan will limit the damage done, reduce cyber insurance premiums and better safeguard the return to business as usual.

These plans should hopefully only be used infrequently but when they do, they need to work quickly, and they need to work well. So, what do we need to do to make sure they work when most needed?

Understand when and how the plan should be used Be clear on what the plan needs to achieve; typically bringing people and available information together to make informed decisions. This requires analysis of the range of potential security incident scenarios and what would be required at each point across the incident lifecycle of detect, access, respond and recover. As the incident develops a wider range of internal and external stakeholders, of increasing seniority, will need to be involved. Breaking these into functional layers (Gold, Silver and Bronze teams) with severity thresholds between each will ensure proportionality. Stakeholders also need to be clear what their role is, and what it is not, and to have rehearsed it.

Build on existing structures When setting out to design a security incident response plan it is tempting to design a special ‘big red button’ process for major cyber attacks. Yet most organisations will already have many valuable structures that can be brought together in time of need. For example, IT service management and any form of security event management (or better still a Security Operations Centre or SOC), should already be performing incident and event triage of lower severity incidents. At the other end of the scale the executive or senior leadership team will be used to making decisions on pressing strategic matters. Instead of building a new approach it makes more sense to bind these existing structures into a scalable process to take an emerging security incident (such as a detected network intrusion) from technical teams through escalated management layers. Whilst a cyber security incident or data breach will be the priority for security professionals, others in the organisation will also have threatening incidents on their own radar. It is worth considering whether the same security incident management plan, or at least the upward escalation parts of it, can be common across multiple disciplines. For example, once a security incident, IT incident or business continuity disruption reaches a certain threshold of severity they could all flow into the same major incident management structure and use the same mechanism for senior management invocation. This means it will be more familiar, and better understood.

Ensure ownership, expertise and maintenance All being well the security incident plan won’t be regularly used so documents may only be referred to infrequently and most participants naturally will not think about it until it is needed. Without technical ownership it is easy to build a new process only for it to become outdated as the organisation changes. Read more on this topic A ransomware incident response plan may be the difference between surviving an attack and shuttering operations. Read key planning steps, and download a free template to get started.

The NCSC has added a level to its CIR programme to enable more cyber attack victims to take advantage of the service, which offers access to assured incident response specialists.

The high-rolling city of Las Vegas experiences unique cyber security challenges rarely seen elsewhere. CIO Mike Sherwood reveals how he turned to Darktrace to help address incidents quicker and with confidence. To deal with this a senior manager should be accountable for the organisation’s overall major incident arrangements. To get buy-in for this level of support it might be necessary to illustrate some examples of the potential consequences of a large security incident; unfortunately, we are not short of these. Senior managers should also be shown some of the challenging decisions they may need to make. They will become engaged once they realise that they might need to decide whether to pay ransomware, disconnect their IT operations from the internet or hold a press conference to apologise for loss of personal records.