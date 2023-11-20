Security incident response teams are human, too

When it comes to security incident response strategies, it seems that many organisations tend to focus a great deal on the importance of cyber resilience, which is entirely valid, but they often forget to factor in the value of human resilience.

After all, a lot is expected from the people responsible for the containment, analysis, and remediation of an attack, as well as the subsequent recovery effort. At every stage in the process, they must keep cool heads while analysing complex situations, formulating appropriate responses, diplomatically managing stakeholder expectations, and sometimes dealing with pushback on their recommendations. And that’s without mentioning the long hours and limited resources with which they regularly contend.

But how much attention is paid to the actual experience of doing this work? Are the people involved adequately equipped and supported? Or are they simply relied on to make a superhuman effort, regardless of the impact of physical and mental fatigue on their ability to bounce back?

As a CISO, this is an important role for me: ensuring that our incident response plans include adequate provisions for the humans working on its frontline.

In the early days of an incident, when adrenaline is pumping and motivation to quickly shut down an attack is high, team members will generally go to extraordinary efforts to meet the goals set for them. It’s a period of high-octane intensity.

However, it’s no secret that security incidents, and recovery from them, can drag on for weeks and even months. A lengthy period of consistently high demands on a team's time and attention will drag down even the most competent and optimistic employees. Attention spans diminish. Team spirit dwindles. Performance degrades. It’s hardly a recipe for fostering growth through adversity.

A very real risk here is that when intensity and engagement suffer, so does the tying up of loose ends. The original incident may be tackled, but there may not be enough fuel left in the tank to properly learn the lessons it has delivered and transform the successful response into effective prevention for the future.