The brain was never just a language model

We have built something extraordinary, and we have already mistaken it for the destination.

Large language models are the most impressive cognitive tools humanity has ever produced. They read, write, reason, and argue with a fluency that still feels uncanny. But fluency is not intelligence. A concert pianist who is deaf can read a score perfectly and never hear music. That is roughly where we are with AI today, extraordinary facility with one channel, and a growing illusion that the channel is the whole.

The brain was never a language model. It is a fusion engine.

At every waking moment, your nervous system is ingesting dozens of simultaneous data streams, the angle of light through a window, the grain of a surface under your fingertips, the slight tilt in your inner ear that tells you the ground is uneven, the ambient audio that tells you a room is empty before you've consciously registered it. None of these streams is dominant. They are constantly weighted, cross-referenced, and collapsed into a single coherent model of where you are, what is happening, and what matters. You don't experience the world one sense at a time. You experience it all at once, and the integration is the intelligence.

Large language models were not a mistake The last three years of AI progress have been built almost entirely on text. This was not a mistake, language is the densest compression of human knowledge we have, and mining it has produced genuine miracles. But the field has begun to hallucinate that scaling text is the path to general intelligence. It is not. It is the path to a better autocomplete. A magnificent, occasionally breathtaking autocomplete, but autocomplete nonetheless. The more interesting story, the one that is barely being told in mainstream financial and technology press is what is happening at the edges. Companies are training models on tabular data, building systems that extract signal from the structured numerical reality of the world rather than its linguistic surface. Others are training on video, learning the physics of how things move, fall, and interact in ways text can never fully encode. Robotics firms are assembling machines with GPS, directional audio, and high-resolution visual sensors, systems that navigate physical space with more functional senses than a human soldier in a degraded environment. The resolution of these artificial senses will keep improving, and quickly.