The AI knowledge gap and how to close it

Throughout history, transformative technologies have generally stirred the masses with a mixture of fear, suspicion and misunderstanding. With AI, however, those misunderstandings have taken a surprising turn.

Most people aren’t afraid of AI. In fact, confidence is high and anxiety is low. But dig a little deeper and a more complicated picture emerges. Because, while people feel comfortable with AI in the abstract, most fail to recognise it even in their own daily lives.

This is the AI Knowledge Gap. Not a fear of the future, but a blindness to the present. And if we don’t close it urgently and deliberately we risk squandering the most significant technological moment of our lifetimes, with knock-on effects for IT skills and the development of AI in the economy.

Gap spans geographies, ages and genders

Drilling down into data collected from 6,000 respondents across Europe, Equinix found that 77% of those surveyed weren’t worried about the growing role of AI, with 57% of UK people feeling confident about using it already. All of which suggests that AI is being widely embraced, and will continue to be adopted quickly.

But the survey also identified a clear knowledge gap. Only 33% of respondents recognised that they use AI-powered services or applications daily, and 18% said they never use them at all, rising to 28% in the UK. This suggests a lack of understanding about what AI is, how it works, or where it is being woven into everyday life.

It is a misconception to believe AI only impacts your life when you actively log onto an LLM. AI has been embedded into all walks of digital life. It powers apps on your smartphone or smartwatch and is embedded in your email and calendar. It suggests what you might want to stream or buy online, it navigates your fastest route home, and even monitors your health. AI supports countless digital services that many consumers now take for granted.

More broadly, AI can design drug molecules that reach clinical trials in under 18 months, enable smart home thermostats to learn daily routines or track the carbon intensity of the grid to save costs, optimise production processes and reduce waste. It also helps improve supply chains, enhance food quality, and make industrial systems more efficient and sustainable.

The fact that so many people benefit from AI without recognising its presence shows how embedded the technology has already become and why public understanding has failed to keep pace with its adoption.

The knowledge gap transcends regions, with patterns also existing according to age and gender. Nearly three quarters (72%) of under-35s felt confident about using the technology, compared to just 41% of those aged 55 or over. That disparity is particularly stark in the UK, where those gaps widened to 80% and 33% for the same age groups. Between men and women, meanwhile, confidence in understanding AI stood at 62% and 50% respectively.

These disparities matter because confidence often shapes participation. Those who feel less confident may be less likely to adopt new tools, access the benefits they provide, or adapt to rapid changes in the workplace. If these patterns persist, we could witness an ever-widening digital gap where the benefits of AI are not shared equally across society, and reinforce existing differences or inequalities across communities.

The practical applications outlined above demonstrate that AI is not an abstract future concept but a technology already delivering measurable benefits across healthcare, energy and manufacturing. For AI to reach its full potential, governments and companies need to focus on education, and not just regulation.

However, if governments, local communities and individuals don’t fully understand how AI is already improving their lives, they might not support the policies or investments needed to grow the technology.

Public trust is essential to sustaining the investment required for innovation, and when people do not recognise the benefits AI already delivers, they may be less likely to support the infrastructure, regulation and long-term investment that will be needed to develop AI responsibly and at scale.

How to close the gap

Governments should prioritise AI education alongside technological development to ensure it is embraced with clarity and understanding. Yet, this requires reactive and proactive thinking.

Reactively, by dispelling the “myth” that AI is just an LLM. And proactively, in the sense of building hands-on knowledge and experience by investing in training programmes.

People need help to understand where AI is already present in their lives, what benefits it can deliver, and what limitations it has. Practical pathways should be created that enable people to build confidence – through workforce training, apprenticeships, or education programmes – that are designed to equip them with the digital skills they need in our increasingly AI-driven economy.

Without this effort, technological progress may continue, but public understanding will lag, limit adoption and weaken support for future innovation.

Close the gap or fall behind

Innovation starts with education. When the internet first appeared, it was viewed as a fad for academics and teenagers. Today, it underpins virtually every aspect of how we live, work and connect. AI is on a faster, steeper trajectory and the window to get ahead of it is narrow.

History is unambiguous on this point. Societies that moved fastest to understand new technologies didn’t just survive the disruption. They led it. They set the standards, built the industries and captured the opportunities that others were too slow to see.

We need to close the AI Knowledge Gap so everyone, regardless of age, gender or geography, understands how AI works, where it already exists in their lives, and where it is likely to lead. The technology is ready. Now public understanding needs to catch up.