Tech community must play a part in closing the employment gap for blind and sight-impaired people

There is a pernicious problem in the UK labour market. A horrific gap that blights lives, scars our economy and holds our nation back and yet, despite its scale, it seldom gets a mention in any media.

It’s quite simply this - the employment gap for blind and sight-impaired people compared to their non-disabled counterparts. If, like me, you are blind or sight-impaired and of working age in the UK you will only have a 27% chance of being in employment. That compares to 83% if you are non-disabled - more than just “mind the gap”.

According to analysis from the latest Labour Force Survey, since 2018 the employment rate has been falling for people who describe themselves as “having difficulty seeing”, despite increasing for the broader population. What this means in reality is lost income, lost independence, and lost opportunity for thousands who are fully capable and up for contributing to our economy and society.

It’s not only a huge gap, of more than 56%. It is also a situation that has dogged our economy and our society for decades, largely without improvement.

Systemic difficulties And yet, we live in a time where we have some of the most powerful tools to address so many of the underlying causes and issues. Sure, there are systemic difficulties. Certainly, there are barriers and blockers that kick in well before any of us get close to the labour market. But, right now, technologies and technologists hold so much potential for being one of the most powerful forces in addressing and assisting in closing this gap. All that is required is for relevant technologies to be inclusive by design - developed, deployed, maintained and supported in an enabling environment. Screen readers and organisations’ intranets, for example, need to be usable as well as accessible; employers’ software and IT systems interoperable and inclusive - to name just a few from the myriad of empowering possibilities. Consider though, the flip side of that coin, if the technologies are not inclusive by design, or indeed become so. One jobseeker stressed to me the challenges they faced when technology becomes a block rather than the enabler it can and should be: “Online applications or automated [AI] systems are not screen-reader friendly and that’s a barrier before I can even reach an interview. It makes me feel so frustrated”. Another example - someone fully enabled and empowered, just getting on with their job on a Friday. They return on Monday, unbeknown to them a software upgrade over the weekend has rendered their assistive technology as good as useless. From fully empowered to completely excluded in one ill-considered upgrade. This is avoidable. And not just avoidable - here’s the great news - the cost of inclusion is often negligible, if anything at all, when considered from the outset. It’s about being inclusive by design.