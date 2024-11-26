BGF continues to back North-East firms

BGF has continued to plough millions into backing channel players, making its second move in the space of a week to award funds to firms in the North-East.

Last week, managed service provider (MSP) ITC Service landed a £7m investment to grow the business from capital investor BGF, which identified the business potential the MSP offered.

The finance specialist has followed that up by committing a further £4.6m to support website accessibility software player Recite Me.

The Gateshead-based business is following a strategy that includes expanding its product offering to become an end-to-end online accessibility specialist.

The firm helps those with visual impairments, disabilities and learning difficulties who would find using the web a struggle without accessibility support.

“This marks a significant step forward in our growth ambitions and is another positive milestone on our investment journey with BGF,” said Recite Me CEO Ross Linnett.

“In the last 12 months, our pioneering technology has supported more than seven million users across Europe, the United States and Australia. Our ambition is to extend that reach – not only to accelerate our own growth, but to help millions more people to access online content around the world.”