Setting achievable sustainability targets in the age of AI infrastructure

Artificial intelligence has fundamentally altered the sustainability conversation within enterprise IT.

For years, organisations made steady progress in improving the efficiency of their digital estates – consolidating workloads, migrating to cloud platforms and embedding sustainability into procurement and reporting frameworks. Those efforts, while meaningful, were largely built around a predictable model of demand.

AI changes that model entirely.

High-density compute is no longer optional. It is becoming a core requirement for competitiveness, innovation and in some cases, operational survival. The challenge for CIOs is not whether to embrace it, but how to do so without undermining the sustainability commitments many organisations have spent years establishing.

The reality is that traditional approaches to sustainability target setting are no longer sufficient.

Targets must now be achievable, measurable and, critically, grounded in operational reality. Otherwise, there is a risk they become detached from the infrastructure strategies required to deliver business value.

Moving from ambition to operationally-achievable targets

One of the most common pitfalls in sustainability strategy is setting targets that look credible on paper but are disconnected from how technology is actually deployed and consumed.

In an AI-driven environment, this gap becomes more pronounced.

CIOs need to move away from broad top-down commitments and instead define targets that are embedded within infrastructure decision-making. That means aligning sustainability metrics directly to workload design, data management and hardware lifecycle planning.

For example:

Defining acceptable energy intensity thresholds for AI workloads, rather than treating all compute equally

Establishing clear policies on model training frequency and dataset retention

Embedding lifecycle extension targets for physical infrastructure alongside performance objectives.

These are not headline-grabbing commitments, but are achievable, enforceable and capable of being audited.

Sustainability, in this context, becomes less about aspiration and more about engineering discipline.

Beyond market-based reporting

A second challenge lies in how sustainability performance is measured and reported.

Many organisations continue to rely heavily on market-based carbon accounting, supported by renewable energy certificates and offset mechanisms. While these have a role to play, they can create a misleading picture of actual environmental impact.

The shift towards location-based reporting is therefore essential.

Understanding where workloads run, how energy is generated in those locations and how grid intensity fluctuates over time provides a far more accurate reflection of environmental impact. It also enables more informed decision-making at an architectural level.

However, this requires greater transparency than many organisations currently have access to.

As highlighted in earlier discussions around cloud sustainability, provider-level reporting often lacks the granularity required for meaningful enterprise analysis. Without consistent methodologies and comparable data, CIOs are left working with approximations rather than auditable metrics.

To address this, organisations need to combine external data with internal governance:

Correlating workload placement with regional carbon intensity data

Building internal reporting frameworks that standardise measurement across environments

Challenging suppliers to provide more granular, verifiable data.

Only then can sustainability targets move from indicative to defensible.

Rethinking the AI refresh cycle

Perhaps the most significant, and least discussed, sustainability risk associated with AI is the potential for accelerated hardware refresh cycles.

The performance demands of AI workloads are driving rapid adoption of specialised infrastructure, particularly GPU-intensive environments. While this delivers clear capability gains, it also creates a temptation to prematurely retire existing assets in favour of new, optimised platforms.

This is where sustainability strategy must take a more balanced view.

The embodied carbon associated with manufacturing new hardware is substantial. In many cases, the environmental cost of early replacement outweighs the operational efficiency gains delivered by newer equipment.

Extending the life of legacy infrastructure, where appropriate, therefore becomes a critical lever.

This does not mean resisting innovation or compromising performance. It means adopting a more nuanced approach:

Segregating workloads so that high-density AI compute runs on optimised platforms, while less intensive tasks remain on existing infrastructure

Identifying opportunities for redeployment rather than wholesale replacement

Integrating lifecycle extension and transition planning into procurement and refresh strategies.

Crucially, organisations also need to consider what happens at the point of transition.

Decisions made at end-of-life – whether assets are redeployed, reused, or prematurely retired – have a direct and often underappreciated impact on overall sustainability performance. In many cases, these moments represent one of the few points in the infrastructure lifecycle where outcomes can be fully measured, verified and audited, rather than inferred.

Ignoring this stage risks undermining otherwise well-intentioned sustainability strategies.

Sustainability as a differentiator

While much of the sustainability conversation is framed in terms of risk mitigation or compliance, there is a growing opportunity for organisations to use it as a genuine differentiator.

This is particularly true in sectors where clients, regulators and investors are placing increasing emphasis on verifiable environmental performance.

The key word here is verifiable.

Organisations that can demonstrate the following will be in a far stronger position than those relying on high-level claims or offset-driven narratives:

Clear alignment between infrastructure strategy and sustainability targets

Transparent, auditable reporting methodologies

Responsible management of technology across its full lifecycle, including how assets are transitioned, redeployed and retired.

In practice, this often comes down to control.

Enterprises may have limited visibility into upstream infrastructure operated by hyperscale providers, but they retain direct control over how their own technology estate is managed, particularly at points of refresh, redeployment and end-of-life.

Those control points provide a tangible foundation for building sustainability strategies that are not only credible, but defensible under scrutiny.

In an environment where AI adoption is accelerating, this level of accountability becomes a meaningful differentiator.

A shift in accountability

Ultimately, the move towards sustainable AI infrastructure requires a shift in how responsibility is understood.

It is no longer sufficient to view sustainability as a function of the datacentre operator or cloud provider alone. Enterprises themselves are active participants in driving demand and shaping outcomes.

As discussed in the context of AI infrastructure more broadly, environmental impact is the cumulative result of countless individual decisions, from workload design to data retention to hardware refresh cycles.

Importantly, some of the most impactful of these decisions occur at transition points within the lifecycle.

How long assets are retained, how effectively they are redeployed, and how they are ultimately retired are not peripheral considerations. They are central to whether sustainability targets can be realistically achieved and evidenced.

These are also areas where organisations have the greatest degree of control.

CIOs therefore have a critical role to play.

Not in limiting innovation, but in ensuring that innovation is delivered with a full understanding of its implications. Not just in production, but across the entire lifecycle of the technology that enables it.

Conclusion

The tension between AI adoption and sustainability is real, but it is not insurmountable.

By focusing on achievable, operationally-grounded targets, moving towards more accurate and transparent reporting, and taking a lifecycle view of infrastructure, organisations can navigate this challenge effectively.

In doing so, they not only protect their sustainability commitments, but create an opportunity to differentiate.

Because in an AI-driven world, it will not be enough to demonstrate what your infrastructure can do.

Increasingly, organisations will also be judged on how responsibly they choose to run it.

For organisations looking to strengthen this aspect of their strategy, aligning infrastructure decisions with robust secure IT asset disposal practices can provide a practical foundation for achieving auditable sustainability outcomes.