How to improve AI efficiency beyond cost optimisation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how organisations operate, innovate and compete. Yet, as AI adoption accelerates, so do the demands on energy, water and hardware required to power infrastructure, process data and deploy models and applications at scale.

These growing resource needs are creating new challenges for cost optimisation, as well as environmental sustainability and operational resilience, especially as global concerns about resource scarcity intensify.

In today’s environment where technology-driven expenses are putting pressure on margins, organisations can no longer afford to treat AI efficiency as an afterthought.

AI efficiency is the strategic optimisation of cost, performance and resource use across the AI technology stack to maximise business value. It drives financial results, resilience and sustainability, while reducing waste and risk. Business outcomes, not technical metrics, are the true measure of AI efficiency.

Gartner research shows that at least 50% of generative AI projects will overrun their budgeted costs by 2028 due to poor architectural choices and lack of operational know-how.

This trend signals a fundamental shift forcing organisations to move beyond adopting the latest technologies for their own sake. The days of chasing marginal performance gains at any cost are over.

The future of AI belongs to those that deploy smarter solutions, not just bigger large language models (LLMs). Organisations need to pivot from scale-at-any-price to efficiency-first strategies if they want sustainable growth, protected margins and long-term leadership as AI adoption increases.

Hidden costs of inefficient AI practices The rush to adopt AI regardless of strategic fit can often lead to costly missteps. Inefficient AI operations drive up expenses and reduce operational resilience, ultimately undermining investor confidence. As a result, stakeholders are increasingly focused on managing both the cost and value of AI use cases. Over-engineering AI by building systems that are more complex than necessary or misaligned with business needs, drives excessive resource consumption. This not only increases operational costs but also exacerbates environmental challenges at a time when sustainability is under growing scrutiny from regulators and stakeholders.

Executing AI efficiency Educate consumers and builders of AI capabilities on the business value of optimising AI efficiency and keep them informed to motivate their active participation in optimisation practices. For example, highlight how streamlined AI operations strengthen operational resilience, enabling organisations to better withstand disruptions such as electricity supply constraints. A foundational step towards AI efficiency is disciplined use case prioritisation. Evaluate each opportunity for merit, feasibility and return on investment (ROI) to ensure resources are focused on initiatives most likely to deliver meaningful value and align with organisational capabilities. Once high impact use cases are identified, the next priority is embedding best practices throughout the AI technology stack and operational processes. From the tooling perspective, efficiency can be enhanced by moving beyond LLMs alone and leveraging a combination of different AI techniques. This approach enables greater cost-effectiveness, responsiveness, and robustness in enterprise AI systems. Engineering teams can also optimise apps for AI inference activities, which typically accounts for more energy consumption than training. This can be achieved by using smaller models, inference-optimised hardware, caching intermediate outputs and distributing access points closer to consumption. On the infrastructure side, AI efficiency goals can be further advanced by partnering with cloud providers that demonstrate verifiable commitments to renewable energy use, high energy and water efficiency standards (such as power or water usage effectiveness) and transparent environmental reporting. Another critical area for advancing AI efficiency is monitoring and operations. Actively managing and optimising AI workloads, resource allocation and operational processes can yield significant cost and sustainability benefits. Scheduling large-scale, energy-intensive processes during off-peak hours allows organisations to take advantage of less expensive, greener energy sources. Carefully distinguishing between workflows that require real-time processing versus those suitable for batch processing can also reduce costs. Additionally, adopting GreenOps extends FinOps principles by applying sustainability metrics across IT operations. Continuously tracking energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and waste generation helps ensure ongoing optimisation of AI workloads while supporting broader environmental goals. These are just a few ways to embed AI efficiency into an organisation. True impact requires action across the overall AI technology stack, including applications, selecting the right AI techniques and tools, and implementing robust data management practices.