Hardware being destroyed by users fearful of data leaks

The specialist world of IT asset disposal (ITAD) has become increasingly important to the channel thanks to sustainability and risk.

And it is around that second point – the need to ensure data has been erased from hardware being removed from an organisation – is causing problems, according to research from data security specialist Blancoo Technology Group.

The Blancco 2026 State of data sanitisation report revealed a disconnect between the confidence users had in their end-of-life disposal procedures and the reality of what was happening, with hard drives containing sensitive information getting through as well as machines that could have enjoyed a second life being destroyed.

According to the study, there is a misguided belief that disposal procedures are working well and – in extreme cases – that destroying functioning hardware is the way to protect users against data leaks.

The fears that data could linger on was not unfounded, with a decent portion facing a data leak in the past year because of information being found on redeployed devices. There were also problems sparked from lost and stolen hardware, which seemed to have eluded the disposal processes.

Some of the techniques being used were described in the report as “substandard”, including the use of factory reset without certification and software overwriting tools that again were not being deployed correctly.

At the other extreme, working machines were destroyed out of a sense of caution, exposing a failure of disposal procedures, with 43% of mobile devices, 35% of laptops and desktop PCs, and 44% of datacentre assets being functional at the time they were destroyed.

Blancco found that the average life of a desktop being destroyed was three years, and slightly longer at three years and eight months for datacentre infrastructure. Those numbers will bring tears to the eyes of those promoting refurbished kit and banging the drum for sustainability.

“Organisations want to be compliant with data regulations and protect their customers’ data, but too often they are using inadequate techniques or ones that destroy devices as well as sensitive data,” said Lou DiFruscio, CEO of Blancco.

“The unpredictable cost of buying new devices means more sustainable alternatives need to be considered – techniques that will keep data secure and allow devices to be reused and redeployed.”

Sustainability was seen as an important factor by the vast majority of respondents that Blancco quizzed, but making those strategies work with asset disposal was causing problems for many customers.

There report also drew a clear link between the investment in artificial intelligence (AI) – with the arrival of new hardware to cope with its demands – and the increased destruction of older devices.

Regulations were the top driver that pushed users to dispose of assets and wipe data correctly. There was also a need to meet sustainability targets, as well as some users reacting to changes in their storage practices.

Compliance was the biggest trigger to get users spending, with Blancco finding that 60% of respondents surveyed were spending more on data privacy and protection when compared to the previous year.