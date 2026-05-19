Westcon-Comstor and TD Synnex roll out partner white-label offerings

Distribution has consistently defied the doomsayers and remained critical to vendors and partners thanks to its ability to evolve its position – and that has been demonstrated again by moves made by Westcon-Comstor and TD Synnex.

The common theme in the moves made by disties is to make life easier for partners and to expand their opportunities without increasing the financial burden. What that looks like in action can be seen at Westcon-Comstor, which has launched its OneSOC white-label service for partners to provide a security operations centre (SOC) with their own branding.

The ability to provide a SOC, with the investment needed to get it established, is often a bar that is too high for many partners but it is seen by customers as a service that is used in partner selection.

The distie has designed OneSOC to give partners the opportunity to quickly provide services without the need for upfront investment, which are backed by a dedicated support team.

“Security operations are becoming a core part of the customer conversation, and partners want to lead those discussions under their own brand,” said Martin Flensburg, vice-president of services delivery and go to market, Europe at Westcon-Comstor.

“OneSOC allows them to do precisely that, giving them a white-label, full-service capability that’s low risk, ready to deploy quickly and designed for the modern reality of mixed customer environments.”

The OneSOC offering is being rolled out across EMEA and can point to its Comstor XDR offering for Cisco partners as evidence of its ability to provide security operations for the channel.

Westcon-Comstor indicated that the OneSOC offering was going to be a key part of its go-to-market strategy, which the channel player is planning to launch soon.

Meanwhile, at TD Synnex, the focus has been on providing resellers with a greater visibility on its StreamOne Ion platform, with the option of setting up white-label storefronts.

The storefronts allow partners the option of giving customers access to their offerings on the distie’s cloud platform. This should increase the ease with which users can self-serve purchasing and provisioning, as well as to gain access to usage reports. Partners will be able to generate their own URL to provide customers with a link to their store and access to the services the partner is offering them.

There is also the ability to suggest cross and upsell options to customers to get offers in front of users at a key point in the buying process.

“With StreamOne white-label storefronts, partners can give today’s digitally led customers the convenience, speed and self-service control they expect,” said Simon Bennett, managing director of advanced solutions for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex. “Backed by the power of our industry-leading StreamOne cloud platform, they can scale quickly and build stronger and more profitable business, differentiate in a crowded market, and take their cloud services to the next stage of evolution.”

The distie is not charging partners for setting up a storefront and is offering training via its Channel Academy to ensure there are no technical issues for those keen to use the system.