HPE settles on global distribution partners

HPE has revealed its global distribution line-up as it looks to unify its offerings, including networking, through a couple of partners.

The vendor indicated TD Synnex and Ingram Micro would be handling its products as it unified its routes to market following the acquisition of Juniper Networks last year.

“HPE has always believed in the power of distribution to extend our reach, accelerate innovation and deliver value to customers across the entire HPE portfolio,” said Simon Ewington, senior vice-president of channel and partner ecosystem at HPE.

“With Ingram Micro and TD Synnex as our global distribution partners, augmented by a strong mix of regional and specialist distributors, we’re building a simpler, more scalable model that supports long-term success for our partners and customers,” he added.

The reaction from the disties was naturally to welcome the move and promote the benefits for partners looking to get the HPE portfolio.

“TD Synnex’s selection reflects our ability to scale successfully and expand growth opportunities for our partners in the channel,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy and technology officer at TD Synnex.

“As HPE unifies its global distribution approach, our focus is on execution, bringing scale, operational consistency and local market knowledge together to support the continued expansion of our relationship across additional geographies, while helping partners deeply understand HPE’s portfolio and better support their customers,” he added.

Products and services That sentiment was echoed by Eric Kohl, vice-president of global networking and security at Ingram Micro, who welcomed the ability to deliver networking, cloud and AI products and services from HPE. “Our expanded relationship with HPE builds on a proven foundation of trust and execution, while leveraging our global reach,” he said. “Ingram Micro’s customers who buy, service and support HPE solutions can now benefit from an even stronger team of technical, marketing and sales experts specialised in HPE’s entire portfolio.” Ewington stressed it had worked with Ingram for more than two decades, and its choice of global distributors had been made with the knowledge the firm was capable of delivering the levels of support it was looking for. “With expanded territory reach and full access to the HPE portfolio, from networking to cloud and AI, Ingram Micro can help deliver greater simplicity, consistency and speed for our channel ecosystem and the customers they serve worldwide,” he said.