TD Synnex arming Microsoft partners with greater data insights

TD Synnex has launched its Cloud Insights tool to arm Microsoft CSP partners with data to alert them to renewal opportunities and areas where additional services can be offered.

The distributor has been increasing its focus on data sharing as it looks to provide greater levels of insight to partners keen not only to track licenses for customers but those additional services that could supplement their Microsoft investments.

The tool covers those partners selling across Microsoft 365 and Azure estates, with greater visibility of renewals to make it easier to predict future costs for customers and help keep them updated and compliant with their licenses.

“Managing Microsoft 365 and Azure spend with financial discipline is a growing challenge for many organisations,” said Darren Dixon, business unit director of business applications, Advanced Solutions for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex. “Cloud Insights enables partners to support customers with clear, accurate and executive-ready visibility of their Microsoft estate, bringing cost transparency, usage accountability and forward-looking financial insight into the heart of cloud decision making.

“By enabling informed forecasting, budget control and investment prioritisation, Cloud Insights helps customers make confident, value-based funding decisions. In many cases, this allows spend to be rebalanced away from inefficiency and redirected towards strategic initiatives, including partner-led services and AI adoption. The pilot phase has delivered highly positive outcomes, and we’re excited to extend Cloud Insights to Microsoft CSP partners across the UK,” he added.

Cloud Insights is available to all of TD Synnex’s Microsoft CSP partners in the UK, and the disties dedicated partner team will be providing access to a series of webinars to run through the Cloud Insights tool and how they can use it to identify opportunities.

The distributor is assuring all partners that any customer data gathered to generate insights remains confidential and is fully secure.

Speaking to MicroScope earlier this year, David Watts, senior vice-president for UK and Ireland (UK&I) at TD Synnex, said the firm was looking to share more data with partners to unlock revenue opportunities.

“Our tool set continues to personalise, and one of the things you’ll see mentioned [in the recent Q4 results] was around PartnerFirst. We’re moving to this much more capable tool set,” he added. “There is also a lot more integrated, and it is personal to the customer, their data, their insight, showing from our tool set.”

Talking back in January, Watts said that providing insights into renewals, upgrade opportunities and customer trends would benefit those partners that traded with the channel player.

“These are partners who are 10 or fewer people in terms of their staff. They’re not going to build a massive data lake with a tool set that is going to auto-renew and send out emails…They rely on us to do that,” he said.

The moves by TD Synnex echo wider themes across distribution, with data increasingly seen as a vital source of intelligence, by both distributors and vendors, that can unlock renewals and upselling opportunities for partners to tap into.