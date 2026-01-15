TD Synnex encourages partners to share data insights

TD Synnex is cranking up its focus on data, sharing greater insights with increasing numbers of partners, with the aim of unlocking more revenue.

Distribution gets to view a vast amount of information and is increasingly sharing what it knows with partners to enable them to pick up on renewals, upgrade opportunities and complimentary technologies customers can use, as well as broader market intelligence.

The ambition at TD Synnex is to get insights into the hands of more partners this year and to encourage a larger number to start tapping into systems that are being enhanced through evolving systems and the introduction of increased artificial intelligence (AI) automation.

David Watts, senior vice-president for UK and Ireland (UK&I) at TD Synnex, said this is an areas of focus for the distributor globally in 2026 and that the firm will continue to invest in its data systems.

“Our tool set continues to personalise, and one of the things you’ll see mentioned [in the recent Q4 results] was around PartnerFirst. We’re moving to this much more capable tool set,” he added. “There is also a lot more integrated and it is personal to the customer, their data, their insight, showing from our tool set.”

Watts said that providing insights into renewals, upgrade opportunities and customer trends would benefit those partners that traded with the channel player.

“These are partners who are 10 or fewer people in terms of their staff. They’re not going to build a massive data lake with a tool set that is going to auto-renew and send out emails…They rely on us to do that,” he said.

“The important change for us has been around how much of your data can reside in our systems as a trusted adviser, so we can provide you with those insights at the right time – with you, to you or on your behalf, or direct to your customer, whichever way works best. And that capability is being built much more into our channel partners.”

For those that have worked with TD Synnex for some time, the idea of sharing data is nothing new, and they have been doing that via various means, including the distie’s InTouch website.

“We’re [doing more to] provide those insights. And with AI, for example, we’re more capable to do that as well,” said Watts. “[There’s been] more automation over the past few years, and much more AI now. That means the insights are richer and timelier for the partner.”

Other distributors have been actively encouraging partners to share and use data insights. Earlier this month, Westcon-Comstor shared research that significant numbers of partners were looking to generate more data-driven services this year.

“UK channel partners are leading the charge on data-driven innovation, with nearly half prioritising analytics to fuel growth in 2026,” said Rene Klein, executive vice-president of Europe at Westcon-Comstor. “It’s a clear sign that the UK market is setting the pace for smarter, insight-led strategies that unlock new opportunities and deliver real competitive advantage.”