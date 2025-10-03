Channel catch-up: News in brief

This week saw some rebranding, as well as partners picking up valued certifications from vendors, sealing deals with customers and being recognised as great places to work.

Conscia: Cisco Gold partners ITGL and ISN have started to operate as a single entity, and will be known as Conscia Group UK, trading as Conscia. In February 2024, ITGL was acquired by Conscia Group as part of the European firm’s ongoing strategy to become a pan-European leader and establish a strong UK presence. ITGL subsequently acquired ISN in February 2025.

“Bringing our two British businesses together as Conscia UK is a natural step in our strategy to be a trusted European leader in secure digital infrastructure,” said Erik Bertman, group CEO at Conscia. “Now clients in the UK will find it even easier to benefit from Conscia’s full capabilities in cyber security and managed services.”

GTT Communications: The networking and security as a service specialist has achieved Google Gold Verified Peering Provider status. “GTT is at the forefront of building the infrastructure to power the next wave of enterprise AI [artificial intelligence] deployment, ensuring highly available performance for enterprise AI operations, including those using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Google’s Gemini models on Google Cloud,” said Tom Major, senior vice-president of product management and technology at GTT.

“Our status as a Google Gold Verified Peering Provider in every available region means customers can leverage the benefits of our global backbone to simplify management complexity, and create fast, secure and scalable paths for their digital services, cloud and AI workloads.”

Epson: The print player has partnered with finance specialist BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to provide large corporates and public sector customers with access to a leasing programme. “This is a significant strategic milestone for Epson and will help us better support large-scale customer requirements through a more competitive proposition,” said Rob Clark, chief operating officer at Epson Europe. The solution means our customers can access the latest Epson technology without the burden of up-front investment.”

The leasing programme covers Epson’s full product range, including printing, scanning and projection.