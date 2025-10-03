Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Channel catch-up: News in brief
Developments this week at Conscia, GTT Communications, Epson, TD Synnex, AutoRek, ANSecurity and BCS
This week saw some rebranding, as well as partners picking up valued certifications from vendors, sealing deals with customers and being recognised as great places to work.
Conscia: Cisco Gold partners ITGL and ISN have started to operate as a single entity, and will be known as Conscia Group UK, trading as Conscia. In February 2024, ITGL was acquired by Conscia Group as part of the European firm’s ongoing strategy to become a pan-European leader and establish a strong UK presence. ITGL subsequently acquired ISN in February 2025.
“Bringing our two British businesses together as Conscia UK is a natural step in our strategy to be a trusted European leader in secure digital infrastructure,” said Erik Bertman, group CEO at Conscia. “Now clients in the UK will find it even easier to benefit from Conscia’s full capabilities in cyber security and managed services.”
GTT Communications: The networking and security as a service specialist has achieved Google Gold Verified Peering Provider status. “GTT is at the forefront of building the infrastructure to power the next wave of enterprise AI [artificial intelligence] deployment, ensuring highly available performance for enterprise AI operations, including those using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Google’s Gemini models on Google Cloud,” said Tom Major, senior vice-president of product management and technology at GTT.
“Our status as a Google Gold Verified Peering Provider in every available region means customers can leverage the benefits of our global backbone to simplify management complexity, and create fast, secure and scalable paths for their digital services, cloud and AI workloads.”
Epson: The print player has partnered with finance specialist BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to provide large corporates and public sector customers with access to a leasing programme. “This is a significant strategic milestone for Epson and will help us better support large-scale customer requirements through a more competitive proposition,” said Rob Clark, chief operating officer at Epson Europe. The solution means our customers can access the latest Epson technology without the burden of up-front investment.”
The leasing programme covers Epson’s full product range, including printing, scanning and projection.
A great place to work
TD Synnex: For the third year in a row, the distributor has been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech by Great Place To Work UK, recognising the company among the list of organisations in the super large category.
David Watts, senior vice-president and managing director at TD Synnex UK and Ireland, welcomed the recognition. “Being included on this list once again reflects the consistency and effectiveness of our approach and the enduring strength of our workplace culture,” he said. “By making TD Synnex a really great place to work, we are giving our co-workers the support they need to deliver outstanding customer service and make a difference for our partners, every day.”
AutoRek: The firm has gained the Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software Designation for Financial Services AI. “Financial institutions are right to demand more from vendors leveraging AI; achieving gains in productivity and capability, while retaining a strong governance and security posture,” said Steve McCrum, vice-president of platform, AI and architecture at AutoRek. “This designation validates our commitment to delivering AI-powered automation within a compliant framework that firms can trust with their most sensitive data and critical operations – helping them cut costs, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value.”
ANSecurity: The channel player has secured a deal to provide St John’s College in Oxford with a managed vulnerability management programme. The two organisations have been working together for 13 years, and this latest move builds on that long-standing relationship.
“This service has freed up internal resources and helped us stop playing ‘whack-a-mole’ with vulnerabilities,” said Matt Jennings, IT manager at St John’s College Oxford. “We now know what to focus on, and how to do it. The support from ANSecurity has been invaluable in helping us become more strategic and effective.”
BCS: The datacentre consultancy has rolled out a rebrand to reflect its current market position. The new logo and modern colour palette have been chosen to reflect the challenging and dynamic industry.
“The new brand represents who we are today and who we’re becoming,” said James Hart, CEO at BCS. “It captures the dynamism and energy we bring to every project and client – and, most importantly, it’s a brand owned and lived by our people.”