Channel catch-up: News in brief

We’ve had another working week of distribution signings, as well as partners gaining awards and landing significant contracts.

BCN: The digital transformation specialist has been awarded the status of Arrow Electronics CSP Indirect Reseller. The position provides the partner with the opportunity to work with the distributor on deepening its collaboration with Microsoft.

“This decision is a carefully considered step to reinforce our position as a leading Microsoft Partner,” said Rob Davies, CEO of BCN. “It follows BCN recently becoming one of only 30 partners globally to be awarded the Microsoft Support Services Partner Designation. Arrow’s reach, resources and technical expertise are a perfect match to help us deliver exceptional value for our clients and to expand our data and AI services.”

TD Synnex Maverick: The audiovisual (AV) specialist has been appointed as a distributor for the full range of professional projectors by Epson in the UK and Ireland. The distributor will be expected to widen the vendor’s partner base and get its technology into the hands of a wider audience.

“This is an important signing for TD Synnex Maverick,” said Mark Glasspool, senior director for the UK and Ireland at the firm. “This agreement underlines our credibility as an established supplier for audiovisual partners and advances our strategic position within the growing digital signage market. Epson is an excellent fit for TD Synnex Maverick, and our companies already have an established and successful relationship on print solutions. We will be working with Epson to meet the needs of all their partners in the UK and Ireland, including support for specialist AV and projection services providers, and to increase penetration of Epson projectors in the wider commercial market.”