Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Channel catch-up: News in brief
Developments this week at BCN, TD Synnex Maverick, Heimdal and Syspro
We’ve had another working week of distribution signings, as well as partners gaining awards and landing significant contracts.
BCN: The digital transformation specialist has been awarded the status of Arrow Electronics CSP Indirect Reseller. The position provides the partner with the opportunity to work with the distributor on deepening its collaboration with Microsoft.
“This decision is a carefully considered step to reinforce our position as a leading Microsoft Partner,” said Rob Davies, CEO of BCN. “It follows BCN recently becoming one of only 30 partners globally to be awarded the Microsoft Support Services Partner Designation. Arrow’s reach, resources and technical expertise are a perfect match to help us deliver exceptional value for our clients and to expand our data and AI services.”
TD Synnex Maverick: The audiovisual (AV) specialist has been appointed as a distributor for the full range of professional projectors by Epson in the UK and Ireland. The distributor will be expected to widen the vendor’s partner base and get its technology into the hands of a wider audience.
“This is an important signing for TD Synnex Maverick,” said Mark Glasspool, senior director for the UK and Ireland at the firm. “This agreement underlines our credibility as an established supplier for audiovisual partners and advances our strategic position within the growing digital signage market. Epson is an excellent fit for TD Synnex Maverick, and our companies already have an established and successful relationship on print solutions. We will be working with Epson to meet the needs of all their partners in the UK and Ireland, including support for specialist AV and projection services providers, and to increase penetration of Epson projectors in the wider commercial market.”
Gold accreditation
Heimdal: The threat protection specialist has achieved OPSWAT’s Gold accreditation for anti-malware. The award validates the compatibility with the vendor’s Access Control Certification Programme, which helps MSPs identify complementary technologies they can add into a solution pitch.
“True protection is achieved when preventive, reactive and management layers work together,” said Morten Kjaersgaard, founder and chief product officer at Heimdal. “That is exactly where Heimdal excels and differentiates in the market, by delivering a unified security and compliance platform trusted by customers and MSP partners worldwide.”
Syspro: The manufacturing and distribution sector software provider has bolstered its market position with the acquisition of Evocon, an Estonia-based provider of real-time production monitoring and overall equipment effectiveness solutions.
“Manufacturers everywhere are seeking greater visibility into what is happening on the shop floor so they can respond faster, improve asset utilisation and make better operational decisions,” said Jaco Maritz, CEO of Syspro.
“Evocon delivers this visibility in a simple, powerful way that reflects what we stand for: giving true pros the tools they need to work smarter and faster, with technology built specifically for their industry. Bringing Evocon into the Syspro family enhances our ability to support manufacturers today while creating new opportunities for deeper integration and future innovation.”