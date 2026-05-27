TD Synnex continues to bolster Microsoft support

TD Synnex has continued to invest in its Microsoft partner ecosystem, with the distie increasing the support for those developing their cloud solution provider (CSP) practices.

The move comes just a couple of months after it launched its Cloud Insights tool to arm Microsoft CSP partners with data to alert them to renewal opportunities and areas where additional services can be offered.

Following those moves, the channel player has now put more muscle into a dedicated UK team to support CSPs, and has tasked the team with identifying those small and medium-sized enterprises that have high-growth potential.

Those partners will be given business development support, training and technical assistance to help deliver on their growth ambitions.

The dedicated support is designed to set out a tailored approach, with clear milestones, backed by training and sales support to help those that work with the distie unlock more market opportunities

“As small and medium-sized businesses continue their transformation and migrate more of their workloads to the cloud, there is a huge opportunity for UK partners to grow their Microsoft CSP business,” said Darren Dixon, business unit director – business applications, Advanced Solutions UK and Ireland at TD Synnex.

“Our investment in the Alliance Growth team will help partners that have a genuine desire to accelerate their plans and support them in taking their business to the next level by providing tailored sales and technical support in their chosen area of focus.”

He added that the investment was set against a backdrop of other initiatives that the firm was taking to increase support for Microsoft partners.

“This is a targeted, on-top investment into our Microsoft CSP practice designed to accelerate growth and profitability,” said Dixon. “It aligns directly with Microsoft’s own goals and objectives for cloud solutions, and will enable us to scale-up our support for CSP partners in driving increased customer satisfaction and retention.”